Amazon UK has the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at an irresistible price right now
Samsung already makes some of the best Android phones available on the market. The Korean giant has been a leader in the smartphone industry for years now, so it totally makes sense that they’ve also pioneered the way we look at foldable phones nowadays.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) off by 53% on Amazon UK

This deal from Amazon UK cuts down the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in more than half! Experience the true power of multitasking through this astounding UK deal!
$851 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) off by 38% on Amazon UK

Get the last gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB of onboard storage while it is discounted by 38% over at Amazon UK! Its 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED inner screen can help you get your multitasking game on on a while other level!
$600 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) off by 30% on Amazon UK

The Z Fold 3 with 512GB of storage space is discounted by 30% with Amazon UK! Its large screen with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate is awesome for watching movies and playing games!
$450 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) in Silver off by 35% on Amazon UK

The Silver variant of the Z Fold 3 is on offer too, with 512GB of onboard storage! That's plenty of space to take tons of photos with the Z Fold 3's impressive camera abilities.
$600 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


And if you’ve always wanted to try one out, but were hesitant to because of the high price tag, then this deal is for you, as long as you are from Great Britain. Residents of the UK should definitely check out this offer from Amazon UK for Samsung’s last gen Galaxy foldable the Z Fold 3.

In all reality, we should be saying “deals”, because Amazon UK has discounted several configurations of the foldable classic, one of which has it off by 53% for the 256GB! That is an insanely good price for such a smartphone, even if it is the last gen version of the Z Fold.
 

Should I get a Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2023?




In short: absolutely, you should! But given that this is a phone from 2021, let’s go through a crash course on Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs:

  • 6.2” display that unfolds to reveal a 7.6” one inside, both AMOLED, with the inward one supporting a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • 12GB of RAM
  • 256GB or 512GB of Storage
  • A 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging
  • Triple camera setup, all with 12MP sensors
  • 4MP under-display selfie camera when unfolded
  • 12MP front-facing snapper when folded up
  • IPX8 rating, which protects the phone from water exposure
  • 5G support
  • NFC

Sure, we’ve been talking loads about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but that doesn’t mean that the 888 is outdated. It was found on some of the most powerful flagships from the last years, and it still offers impressive performance.

Naturally, the most impressive element of the Z Fold 3 is that brilliant Super AMOLED display, which offers you plenty of real-estate to play around with. Remember, Samsung foldables have numerous custom features that are especially designed for multitasking.

Lastly, this smartphone is destined to receive software support up until 2026, including. That means that you’ve got tons more mileage to get out of such a purchase! If you are in the UK and have wanted a Z Fold smartphone, this deal from Amazon UK should not be missed out on, so check it out while supplies last.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless