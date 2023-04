Amazon UK has the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at an irresistible price right now

pioneered

The Silver variant of the Z Fold 3 is on offer too, with 512GB of onboard storage! That's plenty of space to take tons of photos with the Z Fold 3's impressive camera abilities.

The Z Fold 3 with 512GB of storage space is discounted by 30% with Amazon UK! Its large screen with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate is awesome for watching movies and playing games!

Get the last gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB of onboard storage while it is discounted by 38% over at Amazon UK! Its 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED inner screen can help you get your multitasking game on on a while other level!

This deal from Amazon UK cuts down the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in more than half! Experience the true power of multitasking through this astounding UK deal!

several

insanely

Should I get a Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2023?

6.2” display that unfolds to reveal a 7.6” one inside, both AMOLED, with the inward one supporting a 120Hz refresh rate

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

12GB of RAM

256GB or 512GB of Storage

A 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging

Triple camera setup, all with 12MP sensors

4MP under-display selfie camera when unfolded

12MP front-facing snapper when folded up

IPX8 rating, which protects the phone from water exposure

5G support

NFC

brilliant

numerous

tons

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) off by 53% on Amazon UK This deal from Amazon UK cuts down the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in more than half! Experience the true power of multitasking through this astounding UK deal! $851 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) off by 38% on Amazon UK Get the last gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB of onboard storage while it is discounted by 38% over at Amazon UK! Its 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED inner screen can help you get your multitasking game on on a while other level! $600 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) off by 30% on Amazon UK The Z Fold 3 with 512GB of storage space is discounted by 30% with Amazon UK! Its large screen with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate is awesome for watching movies and playing games! $450 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) in Silver off by 35% on Amazon UK The Silver variant of the Z Fold 3 is on offer too, with 512GB of onboard storage! That's plenty of space to take tons of photos with the Z Fold 3's impressive camera abilities. $600 off (35%) Buy at Amazon

In short: absolutely, you should! But given that this is a phone from 2021, let’s go through a crash course on Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs:Sure, we’ve been talking loads about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 , but that doesn’t mean that the 888 is outdated. It was found on some of the most powerful flagships from the last years, and it still offers impressive performance.Naturally, the most impressive element of the Z Fold 3 is thatSuper AMOLED display, which offers you plenty of real-estate to play around with. Remember, Samsung foldables havecustom features that are especially designed for multitasking.Lastly, this smartphone is destined to receive software support up until 2026, including. That means that you’ve gotmore mileage to get out of such a purchase! If you are in the UK and have wanted a Z Fold smartphone, this deal from Amazon UK should not be missed out on, so check it out while supplies last.