Amazon tells its Prime Video subscribers that ads are coming on January 29th, unless they pay extra

Get ready for a dose of reality (and advertisements) between your binge sessions: Amazon Prime Video is officially joining the ad-fueled streaming party. After announcing what was coming a few months back , Amazon has now confirmed via an email sent to its Prime members, that their favorite movies and shows will be punctuated by ads starting January 29, 2024.This shift marks a significant departure from Prime Video's ad-free haven, a perk previously bundled with the $139/year (or $14.99/month) Prime subscription, known primarily for its free two-day shipping. But for those averse to mid-episode interruptions, Amazon is offering an option that will cost you: an ad-free tier for an additional $2.99/month, plus applicable taxes.

Source: u/ TyGuyFkFace on Reddit









Interestingly, Amazon is already Justifying the move, Amazon cites the need to fuel its ever-expanding content library. "This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time," their email reads, assuring us of "meaningfully fewer ads" compared to traditional TV.Interestingly, Amazon is already pre-selling the ad-free tier , giving Prime members a head start on securing uninterrupted viewing. Those that opt to pre-register for the monthly Ad Free option, can do so now without being billed until January 29th.





This change, of course, does not apply to content that is rented or purchased from the streaming service. However, note that certain types of content, such as sports or Freevee titles, will continue to include ads even when the viewer is subscribed to the ad-free tier.





While some appreciate the "investment in compelling content" reasoning, reactions by long time Prime subscribers show that they feel betrayed by the broken promise of ad-free streaming. The price hike adds fuel to the fire, leaving members questioning the true value proposition of Prime Video.





Will Amazon's ad-spiked strategy pay off? Only time will tell. But one thing's certain: the golden age of ad-free streaming seems to be fading, leaving viewers with a choice – pay more, pay less with ads, or seek greener (and ad-free) pastures elsewhere.