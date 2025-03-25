Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Microsoft Surface 2024 laptop just dropped 27% in Amazon's Spring Sale, and it's a total AI beast

Microsoft Surface 2024 laptop just dropped 27% in Amazon's Spring Sale, and it's a total AI beast
Amazon's Spring Sale is in full swing, bringing excellent deals across a huge variety of devices. We now have another great offer on the 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop. The retailer is currently discounting this bad boy by almost 30% for the Spring Sale shopping event, so don't hesitate to snatch it now for an excellent price:

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024): save 27% right now

$559 off (27%)
Enjoy Copilot+ PC on the Microsoft Surface Laptop from 2024 with a notable discount now for Amazon Spring Sale. This laptop can now be yours at its lowest price on Amazon, featuring 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, as well as a plethora of AI-powered features for productivity and creativity.
Buy at Amazon


Today's discount is bringing the Microsoft Surface laptop from 2024's price tag to its lowest on Amazon. The discount shaves off 27% of this laptop's list price.

What do you get for this price? Well, quite a lot of things, actually. First off, the laptop features 32GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and 1TB of storage. It comes with a 15-inch screen, ideal both for traveling as it's not too big and for working at home or in an office, as it's not too small either.

It's powered by the Snapdragon X Elite and comes with Windows 11 Home operating system. But, that's not all this laptop has to offer, as its key feature is Copilot+ PC.

Harnessing the powers of AI in the new AI era, this laptop's performance is enhanced by Copilot+ PC. With the help of artificial intelligence, productivity is now boosted. You can enjoy plenty of AI features for work, play, and creativity, while still rocking a gorgeous laptop with a razor-thin display and powerful specs.

Copilot can find documents, emails, and web pages quickly from your PC timeline. It can also enhance your calls with canceled noise and blurring distractions for video calls. Of course, you can also translate from 44 languages during video calls and streaming, which is simply amazing, and especially useful if you work with other languages or tend to be curious.

Of course, Copilot can also generate art from text and image prompts, just like most AI agents.

Also, for all you need to do on this Surface laptop, you get to enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life with its notable battery. The display is bright, while the machine itself is thin and lightweight, made of aluminum in four gorgeous colors: Platinum, Black, Sapphire, and Dune.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer

