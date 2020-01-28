Amazon Smile has a great Pixel 3a deal with a charity donation tacked
The Komen organization is currently undertaking the moonshot to slash the number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by the year 2026, and you can help in the quest by... getting a deal on the Google Pixel 3a 64GB version. Yep, AmazonSmile is taking sixty bucks off the regular $399 price, and you can have the phone for just $340.
For a limited time, the Xperia 10 Plus is getting a 30% discount, so you'll save $130. Make sure that you pick the black version though since the silver model will only save you $100. Either way, these are great deals if you're a fan of Sony's smartphones, so why not check them out.
That's admittedly one of the best deals you can get on a good brand name phone with an excellent camera and a design you won't have to baby all the time. BEst of all, it's one of the few capable smallish phones still avaialable around. The Pixel 3a offers a 5.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2220 resolution and a 3000mAh battery. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 670 chipset, sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
While a single 12.2MP camera can be found on the back, it's Google's image processing software that is the secret sauce when it comes to the Pixel phones stellar camera reputation, and the 3a can do the same tricks its larger and more expensive Pixel 3 brethren can, so hit the AmazonSmile deal link if you are shopping for a deal on a great phone with a cause attached as a bonus.
