Amazon Smile has a great Pixel 3a deal with a charity donation tacked

Jan 28, 2020, 2:18 AM
What's better than getting a great deal on a great midranger? A deal that gets you one of the best cameras ever attached to a mobile phone (thanks, Google software algorithms) on the cheap AND donates to a good cause like supporting Susan G. Komens organization trying to eradicate breast cancer in the US for good.

The fight against the grain is not for the faint of heart and every little bit helps, so Amazon is certainly commendable. It apportions a small chunk of your buying price on a current deal to donations for various causes like the current Susan G. Komens campaign.

Founded way back in 1982, it is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.

The Komen organization is currently undertaking the moonshot to slash the number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by the year 2026, and you can help in the quest by... getting a deal on the Google Pixel 3a 64GB version. Yep, AmazonSmile is taking sixty bucks off the regular $399 price, and you can have the phone for just $340.



That's admittedly one of the best deals you can get on a good brand name phone with an excellent camera and a design you won't have to baby all the time. BEst of all, it's one of the few capable smallish phones still avaialable around. The Pixel 3a offers a 5.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2220 resolution and a 3000mAh battery. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 670 chipset, sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

While a single 12.2MP camera can be found on the back, it's Google's image processing software that is the secret sauce when it comes to the Pixel phones stellar camera reputation, and the 3a can do the same tricks its larger and more expensive Pixel 3 brethren can, so hit the AmazonSmile deal link if you are shopping for a deal on a great phone with a cause attached as a bonus.
$340.00 Pixel 3a on Amazon
$319.99 Google Pixel 3a on eBay

Amazon Smile has a great Pixel 3a deal with a charity donation tacked
