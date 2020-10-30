Why does Amazon allow the Razr 5G you ordered to be removed from the box before it's shipped to you?

What would your reaction be if you purchased the Motorola Razr 5G from Amazon and discovered that some stranger had unboxed the phone before you did? According to Amazon , "Razr was meant to be shipped in the unfolded position. However, in order to better protect the display we have folded your RAZR – it’s safer, but may not look as elegant as we hoped. We apologize if you see fingerprints on your device, but we assure you your RAZR is brand new."





Buy a Motorola Razr 5G from Amazon? Don't be surprised to find a stranger's fingerprints on the device







Part of the problem is that the Razr's box is unique as it was designed to show off the foldable handset. It also doubles as an amplifier to enhance sound coming from the device. The packaging is designed to hold the phone's 6.2 -inch display in the open position leaving it to look nothing like a standard new phone box. To protect the expensive handset while in transit, Amazon opens each Razr box, takes out the phone, and folds it. The box is then resealed and reshipped. The main purpose of doing this is to keep the fragile display from being exposed in case of an accident.





So if your package from Amazon arrives with your new Razr 5G in it, don't get too upset if it looks as though someone's fingerprints are all over the device. Just remember that Amazon is simply trying to make sure that your pricey new foldable arrives with a pristine display. Having said that, there are many consumers who would be upset if something like this occurred to them.













Normally priced at $1,399.99, you can get the Razr 5G for $999.99 from Amazon. But if you're unwilling to have the phone unboxed and handled by Amazon, for the same price you can pick up the Razr 5G from B&H and Best Buy . If you buy it from the latter and activate it today with Verizon or AT&T, the price drops to $949.99. Again, that only relates to Razr 5G models purchased from Best Buy.





The Razr 5G sports a 6.2-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 876 x 2142 for a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also a 2.7-inch OLED Quick View display with a 600 x 800 resolution. The chipset inside has received a boost from the original model's Snapdragon 710 to the Snapdragon 765 SoC for the 5G version. The phone is equipped with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage and a 2800mAh battery keeps the lights on; A 15W Turbo charger included in the box rapidly powers up the unit. There is a 48MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology allowing the Razr to deliver quality 12MP photos. And don't forget the 20MP snapper for selfies. We should also note that the Razr 5G does have a 3.5mm earphone jack and that Android 10 is pre-installed.





We are pretty sure that the odds of being infected by the coronavirus through a handset are slim, but you might want to follow Motorola's advice when the phone first arrives: "It is OK to use disinfecting wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to gently wipe your display. When disinfecting or cleaning your device, we recommend that you turn it off and avoid getting any moisture in its openings, including the charging port, headphone jack, microphones and speakers. Do not submerge your Motorola phone in any cleaning agents, avoid using any cleaners with bleach or abrasives, and avoid spraying cleaners directly on the screen."







