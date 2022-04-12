Amazon strikes again with another outstanding one-day-only sale on Anker chargers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, you don't have to own the latest and greatest mobile devices out there to find good use for a solid and affordable power brick, power bank, or wireless charger, especially if we're talking about something as popular as the PowerCore 13000 or as insanely fast as the PowerCore+ 26800 PD.





These are just two of the very well-reviewed Anker accessories you might feel compelled to purchase today at pretty much unbeatable discounts of 17 and 19 percent respectively. The good old fashioned PowerCore 13000 portable charger with two USB-A ports and a micro USB cable bundled in is always affordable, mind you, normally fetching $35.99 while packing enough juice to deliver three full charges to something like the iPhone 13 on the go.



The beastly Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD power bank, meanwhile, supports 45W speeds with its single USB-C port, 15W on a traditional USB-A duo, and a whopping 60W with a wall charger also included in a $129.99 list price currently marked down by a substantial 25 bucks.



Unsurprisingly, there are also bigger discounts to be had right now in terms of percentage points, including 36 percent shaved off the $21.99 MSRP of a diminutive 30W USB-C PowerPort III mini power brick (with no cord bundled in) and 37 percent off a multi-purpose PowerExtend USB-C power strip with a grand total of six charging connections that would typically set you back $69.99.



If you want a versatile accessory that can do wireless charging in addition to conventional USB-A charging, a 3-in-1 Anker multi-device station is available at the time of this writing for 36 percent less than its regular price of $45.99, while hardcore Apple fans will undoubtedly be happy to see a MagSafe-style Anker PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim with a built-in USB-C cable and a detachable USB-A connector go for 24 percent less than usual.



Then you have a decently speedy and incredibly small 20W Nano Pro wall charger with a USB-C to Lightning cable included at 25 percent off its $39.99 list price, and last but not least, a USB-C to USB-C cable two-pack at a huge 44 percent discount should come in handy for owners of everything from modern Android phones to laptops and iPads. As always, Amazon and Anker seem to have thought of everything... and everyone.