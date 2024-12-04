Amazon Music now has its own Spotify Wrapped-like recap of your year in music
We're now entering a season where we look back at the year that's passed and reflect. Of course, our favorite music-streaming apps are also reminiscing about the year that's passed and releasing personalized "best of" lists based on the music we've enjoyed the most during the year.
Such features are Spotify's Wrapped playlist and Apple Music's Replay. Now, Amazon Music is also joining them with its own version of the yearly musical recap.
The feature is available to all Amazon Music subscribers. This includes Prime members who have the basic version, as well as those who have gotten the monthly Unlimited subscription.
Amazon Music has also published its most popular artists and songs of the year. Taylor Swift took the top artist spot; meanwhile, Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" took the top song spot (definitely not surprising!).
Amazon Music is available for Prime members: they get Amazon Music Prime, which allows access to 100 million songs and podcasts. Meanwhile, Amazon Music Unlimited removes all restrictions and costs $10 per month for Prime members and $11 for non-members. There's also Amazon Music with Ads which is free.
Amazon Music's feature is called Amazon Music Delivered, which is a rather interesting choice of a name, but hey, if it's fun to enjoy the music there and explore your music habits, why not, right? The yearly recap displays all of your favorite songs, artists, and podcasts. The tool even shows the top request you've made with Alexa.
To see yours, you can head to the Library page and tap on the banner that says "2024 Delivered". You can also access the playlist by asking Alexa about your top songs of 2024.
Amazon also indicates that Alexa may plan an exclusive, special message from one of your top artists. Amazon didn't disclose how many artists are a part of this promotion though. Eligible customers will see a flashing yellow light on their Alexa devices if they have a message waiting for them from one of their favorite musicians.
I really enjoy these yearly recaps. I'm still waiting for Spotify's (it seems a bit late this year, but rumors say it may come very soon), and I always find it fun to take a look at the music I've enjoyed throughout the year and see how I feel about it now.
