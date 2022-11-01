Amazon Music expands benefits for Prime members, removes ads for select podcasts
Amazon is trying to make its music streaming service more appealing for those who pay for Prime. The US giant introduced a few more Amazon Music benefits for Prime members, which involve an expanded ad-free catalog and no ads for select podcasts.
The most important new perk that Prime members are getting today is Amazon Music’s full catalog of 100 million songs, ad-free, in shuffle mode. Previously, Prime members only had a catalog of 2 million songs that they could listen to in shuffle mode to avoid getting ads. Of course, this benefit comes at no additional cost to the Prime membership.
Last but not least, the Amazon Music app is getting some tweaks today, including a new Podcast Preview feature meant to provide new listeners with curated clips to make it easier for them to find new favorite shows.
When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalog of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time. We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, and to bring even more entertainment to Prime members, on top of the convenience and value they already enjoy. We can’t wait for members to experience not only a massively expanded catalog of songs, but also the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts anywhere, at no additional cost to their membership.
In addition, Amazon announced that Prime members will be given access to a large selection of top podcasts, including the Wondery catalog of premium shows, podcasts from CNN, ESPN, and The New York Times, as well as exclusive shows including MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Storeis, and the all-new original podcast created by Keke Palmer, Baby. Prime members will be able to listen to all these great podcasts without getting any ads.
