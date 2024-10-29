Amazon Kindle Vella to be discontinued in February 2025
Amazon has made the decision to shut down its Kindle Vella serialized story platform in February 2025. The platform, launched in 2021, was intended to be a way for readers to discover new fictional stories and for authors to earn money from the Kindle Direct Publishing service. However, the platform has not gained the traction Amazon had hoped for, leading to its discontinuation.
Despite efforts to increase interest, such as offering free episodes and bonuses to authors, Amazon has decided to discontinue the platform. The closure of Kindle Vella marks the end of an experiment in serialized storytelling. While it did not achieve the success Amazon had hoped for, it provided a platform for authors to connect with readers in a new way. It also offered a unique opportunity for readers to discover and engage with stories as they were being written.
The decision to shut down Vella reflects the dynamic nature of the digital publishing landscape. As technology and reader preferences evolve, platforms and services must adapt to remain relevant. While Vella may not have found its niche, it contributed to the ongoing exploration of new ways to create, share, and experience stories.
While it is always disappointing to see a service end, it also opens up opportunities for new and innovative platforms to emerge. I am interested in seeing how this will affect the landscape of serialized fiction and what new developments may arise in the future.
Authors can continue to publish stories on Vella until December 4th, which is also the last day readers can purchase tokens. After this date, readers can still use their tokens to unlock episodes until the program closes in February. Readers who have already unlocked episodes will not lose access to them and can read them in their library on the Kindle app. Any unused tokens will be refunded by Amazon.
Vella has received mixed responses since its launch. Some authors appreciated the ability to earn money from unfinished stories, while some readers expressed a preference for purchasing complete books rather than installments. The mixed reception highlights the challenges of introducing new reading formats and subscription models in a market accustomed to traditional publishing models.
Amazon was temporarily offering free memberships for Kindle Vella to Prime Student members. | Image credit — Amazon
