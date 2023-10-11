Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)

Deals Amazon Prime Day
@cosminvasile
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)
If you’re an avid reader, Amazon’s October Prime Day sale event must be very painful for your wallet. The US retailer has thousands of books, in both physical and digital format, on sale right now, so I can only imagine how hard it is to decide what to get first, especially for those of you who have expansive wishlists.

However, if you have a Kindle, Amazon has a great deal that will allow you to read and listen to millions of books for an unlimited number of hours absolutely free of charge.

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription service is now available for free for 3 months, marking down from its original price of $35.97 for this duration. After the free trial, the subscription will automatically renew at a rate of $11.99 per month.

Keep in mind that the 3-month free trial is only available for Prime Members. If you don’t pay for Amazon’s Prime membership, you can only get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $4.99, or a 30-day free trial.

With Kindle Unlimited, Amazon is giving subscribers access to over 4 million books, audiobooks, comics and magazines, including bestsellers, iconic classics, and the most recent releases.

You can even borrow from a selection of thousands of Great on Kindle eBooks if you want a higher quality digital reading experience. Frankly speaking, even if you don’t read that much and you own a Kindle, it’s worth checking out the deal.

Of course, you’ll have to be a Prime Member to benefit from the deal, but if you’re interested in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale event, chances are that you’re already paying for Prime membership. This is a limited time deal, so act fast if you're considering Kindle Unlimited.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Save up to 25% on these sleek, minimalist Withings hybrid smartwatches
Save up to 25% on these sleek, minimalist Withings hybrid smartwatches
Top analyst expects Apple Watch shipments in 2023 to decline 15% year-over-year
Top analyst expects Apple Watch shipments in 2023 to decline 15% year-over-year
Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer
Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer
Snag the amazing Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at this outstanding Prime Day price while you can!
Snag the amazing Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at this outstanding Prime Day price while you can!
Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)
Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)
Almost £300 off the Galaxy S22 right now: Samsung fans in the UK can get the party started
Almost £300 off the Galaxy S22 right now: Samsung fans in the UK can get the party started
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless