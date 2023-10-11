Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re an avid reader, Amazon’s October Prime Day sale event must be very painful for your wallet. The US retailer has thousands of books, in both physical and digital format, on sale right now, so I can only imagine how hard it is to decide what to get first, especially for those of you who have expansive wishlists.
Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription service is now available for free for 3 months, marking down from its original price of $35.97 for this duration. After the free trial, the subscription will automatically renew at a rate of $11.99 per month.
With Kindle Unlimited, Amazon is giving subscribers access to over 4 million books, audiobooks, comics and magazines, including bestsellers, iconic classics, and the most recent releases.
You can even borrow from a selection of thousands of Great on Kindle eBooks if you want a higher quality digital reading experience. Frankly speaking, even if you don’t read that much and you own a Kindle, it’s worth checking out the deal.
Of course, you’ll have to be a Prime Member to benefit from the deal, but if you’re interested in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale event, chances are that you’re already paying for Prime membership. This is a limited time deal, so act fast if you're considering Kindle Unlimited.
Keep in mind that the 3-month free trial is only available for Prime Members. If you don’t pay for Amazon’s Prime membership, you can only get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $4.99, or a 30-day free trial.
