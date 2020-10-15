Amazon's holiday deals kick off with a massive sale on JBL headphones and speakers

Amazon's huge Prime Day sales event might be over after no less than 48 hours of continuously updated deals across every imaginable product category on the world's largest e-commerce platform, but the holiday shopping season is barely getting started.





As such, you shouldn't be surprised to see a fresh batch of special offers on hundreds (thousands?) of popular items in sections as diverse as fashion, kitchen appliances, smart home devices, TVs, computers, and audio accessories replacing all the expired Prime-exclusive deals of the last couple of days.



One extensive new sale that immediately caught our attention sees more than a dozen JBL speakers and headphones drop their regular prices by up to 44 percent for anyone, no Amazon Prime membership required, no strings attached, and no expiration dates listed. While some of these promotions are not entirely new or completely irresistible, a few of the discounts available today are incredibly enough heftier than what Prime subscribers could get earlier this week.



For instance, the "premium" For instance, the "premium" AirPods -rivaling JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds are currently on sale at 50 bucks less than usual with up to 20 hours of battery life, top-notch Signature Sound technology, as well as Ambient Aware and TalkThru features in tow.



If you still can't afford those bad boys, the cheaper JBL Tune 125TWS in-ear headphones are up for grabs at a more than decent 30 percent discount of their own, ironically promising a far more impressive combined battery endurance score of up to 32 hours while cutting a few corners in terms of audio performance and noise isolation.



Speaking of affordable headphones, the JBL Live 400BT on-ear model is marked down by 5 percent at the time of this writing, which is definitely not much, unlike the 44 percent discount available for the typically pricier Live 500BT around-ear variant. Of course, you can do even better than that by only spending a little more money on the JBL Live 650BTNC on-ear headphones with active noise cancellation after a $70 price cut.



As far as over-ear options are concerned, both the JBL Club 950 and Club 700 are discounted by 50 bucks with and without adaptive noise cancellation technology on deck respectively, while the Club One also add EQ Customization functionality into its 20 percent reduced equation.



Finally, you should know three of the brand's most successful portable Bluetooth speakers are on sale at special prices right now as well, and although the discounts are not exactly drastic, ranging from $30 to $40, the JBL Clip 3, Flip 5, and Charge 4 are undoubtedly quite compelling for buyers looking to get their Christmas shopping done early this year.