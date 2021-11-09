Amazon's OG Echo and Echo Show are absolute no-brainers at these bonkers prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, Woot just so happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, which actually makes it an even better purchasing option on occasion as far as refurbished and used products are concerned.





Case in point, an incredible new sale offering you the unprecedented chance of paying a measly $19.99 and $24.99 for a first-gen Echo and first-gen Echo Show respectively. Given those price tags and the advanced age of the two Alexa-enabled gadgets, you shouldn't be shocked to learn that you'll have to live with "cosmetic blemishes" of a certain degree.





That being said, the ultra-affordable OG smart speaker and OG smart display are both guaranteed to function flawlessly after completing a rigorous internal testing program. Oddly enough, you can currently choose from "good" and "very good" condition for the Echo and "very good", "good", and "acceptable" condition as far as the Echo Show is concerned at the exact same price.





While the killer new deals are technically set to last until the end of the month, the luxury of those choices could obviously go away at any moment. The "very good" used Echo Show 1, in fact, is already out of stock in a white color at the time of this writing, so don't be surprised if the pre-Black Friday promotion in its entirety vanishes in a matter of hours.





On top of everything, Woot also has used Amazon Smart Plugs that may present "cosmetic imperfections" on sale at $11.99 a pop while allowing Echo and Echo Show buyers to save an additional $6.99 on a voice-controlled bundle of choice.





Both the 2015-released Echo and 2017's Echo Show look pretty much irresistible at these prices, having impressively maintained and constantly expanded their software skills over the years while featuring... not-that-bad hardware by 2021 standards.





We're talking a 2-inch tweeter and 2.5-inch woofer for the regular Amazon Echo and a 7-inch touchscreen and 5MP camera among others for the Echo Show. Naturally, we can't compare these oldies with their far costlier descendants, which were last refreshed in 2020





When it comes to Amazon's Echo-branded smart home devices, you generally can't do better than the e-commerce giant itself if you're looking to spend as little money as possible.