Amazon's OG Echo and Echo Show are absolute no-brainers at these bonkers prices

Amazon's OG Echo and Echo Show are absolute no-brainers at these bonkers prices0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Of course, Woot just so happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, which actually makes it an even better purchasing option on occasion as far as refurbished and used products are concerned.
That being said, the ultra-affordable OG smart speaker and OG smart display are both guaranteed to function flawlessly after completing a rigorous internal testing program. Oddly enough, you can currently choose from "good" and "very good" condition for the Echo and "very good", "good", and "acceptable" condition as far as the Echo Show is concerned at the exact same price.
On top of everything, Woot also has used Amazon Smart Plugs that may present "cosmetic imperfections" on sale at $11.99 a pop while allowing Echo and Echo Show buyers to save an additional $6.99 on a voice-controlled bundle of choice.
Both the 2015-released Echo and 2017's Echo Show look pretty much irresistible at these prices, having impressively maintained and constantly expanded their software skills over the years while featuring... not-that-bad hardware by 2021 standards.
We're talking a 2-inch tweeter and 2.5-inch woofer for the regular Amazon Echo and a 7-inch touchscreen and 5MP camera among others for the Echo Show. Naturally, we can't compare these oldies with their far costlier descendants, which were last refreshed in 2020.