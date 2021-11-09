Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Accessories Deals Amazon Audio

Amazon's OG Echo and Echo Show are absolute no-brainers at these bonkers prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's OG Echo and Echo Show are absolute no-brainers at these bonkers prices
When it comes to Amazon's Echo-branded smart home devices, you generally can't do better than the e-commerce giant itself if you're looking to spend as little money as possible.

Of course, Woot just so happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, which actually makes it an even better purchasing option on occasion as far as refurbished and used products are concerned.

Case in point, an incredible new sale offering you the unprecedented chance of paying a measly $19.99 and $24.99 for a first-gen Echo and first-gen Echo Show respectively. Given those price tags and the advanced age of the two Alexa-enabled gadgets, you shouldn't be shocked to learn that you'll have to live with "cosmetic blemishes" of a certain degree.

Amazon Echo Show

Smart Display, 1st Generation, Used, 90-Day Warranty

$24 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Echo

Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1st Generation, Used, 90-Day Warranty

$19 99
Buy at Woot

That being said, the ultra-affordable OG smart speaker and OG smart display are both guaranteed to function flawlessly after completing a rigorous internal testing program. Oddly enough, you can currently choose from "good" and "very good" condition for the Echo and "very good", "good", and "acceptable" condition as far as the Echo Show is concerned at the exact same price.

While the killer new deals are technically set to last until the end of the month, the luxury of those choices could obviously go away at any moment. The "very good" used Echo Show 1, in fact, is already out of stock in a white color at the time of this writing, so don't be surprised if the pre-Black Friday promotion in its entirety vanishes in a matter of hours.

On top of everything, Woot also has used Amazon Smart Plugs that may present "cosmetic imperfections" on sale at $11.99 a pop while allowing Echo and Echo Show buyers to save an additional $6.99 on a voice-controlled bundle of choice.

Both the 2015-released Echo and 2017's Echo Show look pretty much irresistible at these prices, having impressively maintained and constantly expanded their software skills over the years while featuring... not-that-bad hardware by 2021 standards.

We're talking a 2-inch tweeter and 2.5-inch woofer for the regular Amazon Echo and a 7-inch touchscreen and 5MP camera among others for the Echo Show. Naturally, we can't compare these oldies with their far costlier descendants, which were last refreshed in 2020.

The future of healthcare includes Amazon's Alexa
The future of healthcare includes Amazon's Alexa
Oct 26, 2021, 6:17 PM, by Alan Friedman
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private
Sep 28, 2021, 11:21 AM, by Daniel Petrov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Get a Galaxy flagship deal from Samsung's Renewed program!
by Samsung,  3
Get a Galaxy flagship deal from Samsung's Renewed program!
T-Mobile exclusive Nokia X100 is official: 5G and a nice display for cheap
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
T-Mobile exclusive Nokia X100 is official: 5G and a nice display for cheap
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
by Victor Hristov,  19
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
PhoneArena Battery Test Results
by Victor Hristov,  31
PhoneArena Battery Test Results
The best unlocked or carrier flip phones and basic phones you can buy right now (Updated November 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  5
The best unlocked or carrier flip phones and basic phones you can buy right now (Updated November 2021)
Facebook documents, disclosed by whistleblower, urge the EU to accelerate social media regulations
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Facebook documents, disclosed by whistleblower, urge the EU to accelerate social media regulations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless