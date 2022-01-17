The first killer Amazon Fire tablet deals of 2022 have just dropped

The first killer Amazon Fire tablet deals of 2022 have just dropped0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 2020-released Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are half-off in their entry-level 32GB storage configurations, which is obviously not totally unprecedented but still quite rare, matching the lowest prices these very popular products previously hit just a few times in June and November 2021.
The non-Plus model normally starts at $89.99 with a modest 2GB RAM count and a quad-core processor clocked at a 2.0 GHz speed, while the souped-up variant packs 3 gigs of the good stuff and wireless charging technology, currently costing 55 bucks less than its base $109.99 retail price.
Of course, both the Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are also marked down with 64 gigs of internal storage space, but in those cases, the same exact $45 and $55 discounts as above translate to a slightly less impressive 38 and 39 percent shaved off the $119.99 and $139.99 MSRPs respectively.
The larger, more powerful, sharper, and newer Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus, released in 2021 with an octa-core SoC under the hood and Full HD screen resolution in tow, are only discounted by $40 at the time of this writing, which is... better than nothing, but considerably worse than what Amazon offered in June, November, and even in August, September, October, and December for a few days or so.
While the $15 slashed off the $49.99 regular price of the Fire 7 (2019) doesn't sound very hot either, that just so happens to be the same discount offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (yes, 2021), and let's face it, there's not a lot of room to go higher than that.
Even better, the 32GB storage version costs $20 less than its $69.99 list price, thus beating every single deal we've tracked in the last two years (!!!) or so.