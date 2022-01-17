The first killer Amazon Fire tablet deals of 2022 have just dropped

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





With all of that behind us, bargain hunters who managed to keep their bank accounts intact might be delighted to see the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 in the limelight again at pretty much irresistible prices.



The 2020-released Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are half-off in their entry-level 32GB storage configurations, which is obviously not totally unprecedented but still quite rare, matching the lowest prices these very popular products previously hit just a few times in June and November 2021.



The non-Plus model normally starts at $89.99 with a modest 2GB RAM count and a quad-core processor clocked at a 2.0 GHz speed, while the souped-up variant packs 3 gigs of the good stuff and wireless charging technology, currently costing 55 bucks less than its base $109.99 retail price.



Of course, both the Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are also marked down with 64 gigs of internal storage space, but in those cases, the same exact $45 and $55 discounts as above translate to a slightly less impressive 38 and 39 percent shaved off the $119.99 and $139.99 MSRPs respectively.



The larger, more powerful, sharper, and newer Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus, released in 2021 with an octa-core SoC under the hood and Full HD screen resolution in tow, are only discounted by $40 at the time of this writing, which is... better than nothing, but considerably worse than what Amazon offered in June, November, and even in August, September, October, and December for a few days or so.



While the $15 slashed off the $49.99 regular price of the Fire 7 (2019) doesn't sound very hot either, that just so happens to be the same discount offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (yes, 2021), and let's face it, there's not a lot of room to go higher than that.



Even better, the 32GB storage version costs $20 less than its $69.99 list price, thus beating every single deal we've tracked in the last two years (!!!) or so.

It's safe to say that it's not exactly unusual to see Amazon's always affordable Fire tablets scoring substantial discounts of up to 50 percent. That being said, we can also completely understand if flashier and higher-end devices distracted you from the sweet holiday promotions of the mid-range Android-based slate family with compelling Black Friday and/or Christmas deals of their own.