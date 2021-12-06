Amazon's crazy popular Fire tablets are all on sale at huge discounts once again

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





In total, some of these bad boys have been available at their "regular" prices just a few days over the past month and a half or so, which doesn't make the newest offers any less special. Not if you've been waiting (for some reason) until the very last minute to pick up one of the best budget tablets out there, and certainly not if said tablet just so happens to be the latest Fire 7 model.



Released back in 2019, this refreshingly compact and, let's face it, terribly modest 7-inch slate is again up for grabs at its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 price after a 30 percent markdown from a $49.99 MSRP in an entry-level 16GB storage configuration with sponsored screensavers.





The same $15 discount applies to the cheapest variant sans lockscreen ads, as well as the 32 gig configuration with or without the occasional... promotional distraction. Curiously enough, the Fire 7 (2019) has yet to match last year's lowest price in 2021, making us seriously doubt that will happen anytime in the next few weeks.



Of course, the vastly superior Fire HD 8 (2020) and Fire HD 10 (2021) are unlikely to drop any lower than right now by the end of the year, not to mention that you can still receive both products in time for Christmas, at least if you order them today. Both the 8 and 10-incher are slightly costlier than during Amazon's extended Black Friday celebration while undercutting Samsung's best affordable tablets by a lot.



In terms of savings, we're talking 35 bucks across the board for the latest Fire HD 8 generation and a cool $50 as far as the "all-new" Fire HD 10 is concerned. The Fire HD 8 Plus and Fire HD 10 Plus are also on sale at very nice discounts of $45 and $50 respectively, and that's not even counting Amazon's many children-centric slates, all of which can again be purchased at substantially reduced prices too.



Parents on the hunt for a thoughtful and relatively cheap Christmas gift for kids aged 3 to 7 or 6 to 12 are looking at saving anywhere from $40 to $60 on either "regular" or Pro-branded Fire Kids tablets available in 7, 8, and 10.1-inch screen sizes. Now that's what we call getting into the holiday spirit!

