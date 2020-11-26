iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Amazon cuts Fire HD tablets prices ahead of Black Friday

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 26, 2020, 3:48 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon cuts Fire HD tablets prices ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday 2020 is just a few hours away and there are deals everywhere. Most of the big retailers have already posted great promo offers - you can get the BestBuy Black Friday deals, check out all the Walmart Black Friday sales, and stop by the Black Friday deals on Amazon.

Speaking of Amazon, the e-commerce giant has cut its Fire HD tablets prices ahead of Black Friday and you can score a nice tablet for you or your kid at a great price.

The Fire HD 10 - the tablet with the largest display in the family offers a 1080p full HD resolution and a powerful new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, plus 2 GB of RAM. Amazon has knocked a substantial chunk off the Fire HD 10 price and you can have one for just $79.99.

You can get the Fire HD 10 kids edition for your offspring and this thing is not a toy! It comes with a 10.1” 1080p full HD display, faster processor, 32 GB storage, enhanced Wi-Fi, and immersive audio, and up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, video watching, and music listening. You also get the device in a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand, and a 1-year of Amazon Kids+ as a bonus.

Then, there's the Fire HD 8 Plus - one of the best-selling Amazon tablets. This model is also on sale and although the discount isn't spectacular, you can save some cash and spend it on a case for the tablet or a Kindle.

The regular Amazon Fire HD 8 is also on sale, and the discount on this one is really good. It comes equipped with an 8" HD display, (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM. Act quick and grab one at almost half-price. 

The Fire HD 8 is available as a Kids Edition model too. It comes with all the bells and whistles of the regular Fire HD 8 plus the Kids-Proof Case and the 1-year of Amazon Kids+ subscription. The price at the moment is just insane!

The Amazon Fire 7 is a cool budget option if you just want the Fire experience without busting the bank. This model is also discounted, although not by much, which is understandable given its already quite affordable price.

ALSO Read: Amazon Kindle, Fire tablets, Echo speakers Black Friday deals

