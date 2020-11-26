Amazon cuts Fire HD tablets prices ahead of Black Friday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





You can get the Fire HD 10 kids edition for your offspring and this thing is not a toy! It comes with a 10.1” 1080p full HD display, faster processor, 32 GB storage, enhanced Wi-Fi, and immersive audio, and up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, video watching, and music listening. You also get the device in a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand, and a 1-year of Amazon Kids+ as a bonus.





Then, there's the Fire HD 8 Plus - one of the best-selling Amazon tablets. This model is also on sale and although the discount isn't spectacular, you can save some cash and spend it on a case for the tablet or a Kindle.





The regular Amazon Fire HD 8 is also on sale, and the discount on this one is really good. It comes equipped with an 8" HD display, (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM. Act quick and grab one at almost half-price.





The Fire HD 8 is available as a Kids Edition model too. It comes with all the bells and whistles of the regular Fire HD 8 plus the Kids-Proof Case and the 1-year of Amazon Kids+ subscription. The price at the moment is just insane!





The Amazon Fire 7 is a cool budget option if you just want the Fire experience without busting the bank. This model is also discounted, although not by much, which is understandable given its already quite affordable price.



