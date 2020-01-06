Woot has Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale at an unbeatable price





But while the 8-inch HD model released in 2018 has unsurprisingly gone back up to its regular $80 and up price on its manufacturer's main e-commerce platform in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, refurbished units can be purchased for significantly less today from Woot.









The Amazon-owned deal specialist has a single 32GB storage configuration of the latest Fire HD 8 generation in a single black paint job on sale for $44.99 with a 90-day warranty included. That's equal to the warranty Amazon itself offers with brand-new 8-inch tablets, which are normally available for $109.99 a pop in a variant capable of accomodating 32 gigs of data internally.





In other words, you're looking at saving a very cool 65 bucks if you hurry and don't have a problem owning a used slate repackaged in a brown box, with "minor cosmetic blemishes" and flawless overall functionality as guaranteed and inspected by an Amazon technician. In theory, this killer deal is scheduled to run until 10 pm Pacific Time, but you probably shouldn't count on that.





After all, Woot seems to have already run out of 16GB inventory in both blue and black hues. Don't forget you'll be getting a microSD card slot supporting the external expansion of your 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as a quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, up to 10 hours of battery life, a 2MP rear-facing shooter, a 2MP front-facing camera, and an 8-inch IPS LCD panel with a decent resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Oh, and built-in hands-free Alexa assistance too.