Amazon's deeply discounted Fire HD 8 Plus is this year's ultimate back-to-school steal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We all know the best time to pick up a Fire tablet at an unbeatable price is during sales events like Prime Day, but what you may not have realized until this week is that the second-best time to do so is ahead of your (or your children's) return to the classroom.
That's right, some of Amazon's top back-to-school bargains this year are the massively discounted 64GB Fire HD 10 we told you all about just yesterday and a cheaper-than-ever Fire HD 8 Plus we're going to detail in the following lines. This aptly named 8-inch slate released in 2022 normally starts at $119.99, but for a presumably limited time only, you can save 55 bucks without meeting any special requirements.
This exact same discount was available exclusively for Prime members last month, which means that you are now looking at a far more accessible and ultimately better deal... than ever before. That's right, we're not aware of a previous occasion when the 2022-released Fire HD 8 Plus dropped to an equally low price without any hoops to jump through, so you may not want to miss this unprecedented money-saving opportunity if you're in the market for a decent Android tablet for the classroom, your daily commute to work, and even (light) office use.
Like all its brothers, sisters, and forerunners, the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus generation lacks official Google Play support, relying instead on its manufacturer's first-party Appstore, as well as other key proprietary tools and services like Alexa (which you can activate and fully control by voice).
Powered by an unspecified hexa-core 2.0 GHz processor, this is definitely not the world's fastest tablet, but for its (newly reduced) prices, it arguably delivers enough bang to keep most day-to-day users (relatively) satisfied. That includes a respectable 3GB RAM count, up to 13 hours of battery life, a decently sharp HD screen, 5MP rear-facing camera with 1080p video recording capabilities, and a modern (but admittedly slow) USB-C 2.0 port.
Recommended Stories
While the entry-level configuration marked down from that aforementioned list price of $119.99 unsurprisingly comes with a modest 32 gigs of internal storage space, there's also a 64GB variant you can currently buy for $55 under its $149.99 regular price if you so choose and feel it better fits your needs.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: