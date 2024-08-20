Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Amazon's deeply discounted Fire HD 8 Plus is this year's ultimate back-to-school steal

By
0comments
We all know the best time to pick up a Fire tablet at an unbeatable price is during sales events like Prime Day, but what you may not have realized until this week is that the second-best time to do so is ahead of your (or your children's) return to the classroom.

That's right, some of Amazon's top back-to-school bargains this year are the massively discounted 64GB Fire HD 10 we told you all about just yesterday and a cheaper-than-ever Fire HD 8 Plus we're going to detail in the following lines. This aptly named 8-inch slate released in 2022 normally starts at $119.99, but for a presumably limited time only, you can save 55 bucks without meeting any special requirements.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Wireless Charging Support, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads
$55 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

2022 Release, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Wireless Charging Support, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads
$55 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

This exact same discount was available exclusively for Prime members last month, which means that you are now looking at a far more accessible and ultimately better deal... than ever before. That's right, we're not aware of a previous occasion when the 2022-released Fire HD 8 Plus dropped to an equally low price without any hoops to jump through, so you may not want to miss this unprecedented money-saving opportunity if you're in the market for a decent Android tablet for the classroom, your daily commute to work, and even (light) office use.

Like all its brothers, sisters, and forerunners, the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus generation lacks official Google Play support, relying instead on its manufacturer's first-party Appstore, as well as other key proprietary tools and services like Alexa (which you can activate and fully control by voice).

Powered by an unspecified hexa-core 2.0 GHz processor, this is definitely not the world's fastest tablet, but for its (newly reduced) prices, it arguably delivers enough bang to keep most day-to-day users (relatively) satisfied. That includes a respectable 3GB RAM count, up to 13 hours of battery life, a decently sharp HD screen, 5MP rear-facing camera with 1080p video recording capabilities, and a modern (but admittedly slow) USB-C 2.0 port.

While the entry-level configuration marked down from that aforementioned list price of $119.99 unsurprisingly comes with a modest 32 gigs of internal storage space, there's also a 64GB variant you can currently buy for $55 under its $149.99 regular price if you so choose and feel it better fits your needs.
