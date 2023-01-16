Amazon's popular Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale at their lowest prices in a minute

Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for one of the overall best tablets money can buy in 2023, Amazon's Fire lineup is... probably not the way to go. There's absolutely no universe in which the newest Fire HD 10 edition can take on Apple's latest "regular" iPad or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S7 families in terms of raw power or much of anything else... apart, of course, from affordability.

Yes, the Fire HD 10 (2021) and Fire HD 8 (2022) are unquestionably among the best budget tablets out there, and for a presumably limited time only, they're both even cheaper than usual.

Amazon Fire HD 8

2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Multiple Colors, Lockscreen Ads
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Wireless Charging, Gray, Lockscreen Ads
$40 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Multiple Colors, Lockscreen Ads
$65 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021)

32GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Wireless Charging, Slate, Lockscreen Ads
$75 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Normally priced at a very reasonable $99.99 and up, the hexa-core 12th generation Fire HD 8 can be had at the time of this writing for a cool 40 bucks under its MSRP in both 32 and 64GB storage variants with or without lockscreen ads.

By no means a powerhouse, the reasonably compact 8-incher does offer "all day" battery life in addition to substantially improved overall performance compared to its predecessor, as well as a "vibrant" display with... an underwhelming resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.

If you don't expect the Fire HD 8's 2GB RAM count to handle your everyday multitasking needs, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs an extra gig of memory, as well as faster charging and wireless charging capabilities at a slightly higher price also marked down by a nice $40 right now.

Then you have the larger, sharper, faster, and older Fire HD 10 on sale today for up to a whopping $85 off list in both "regular" and Plus versions. 

The Fire HD 10 Plus sets itself apart from the "normal" Fire HD 10 with 4 gigs of RAM and wireless charging, but both models sport the exact same Full HD screen resolution and octa-core 2.0 GHz processing power.

While not the largest ever, these hot new discounts are better than what Amazon has been offering since Black Friday (Christmas included), which should definitely help the company retain its steady position in the global tablet market. After all, there are not a lot of 8 or 10-inch Android-based devices available at these kinds of prices... anywhere in the US.
