Amazon's popular Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale at their lowest prices in a minute





Yes, the Fire HD 10 (2021) and Fire HD 8 (2022) are unquestionably among the best budget tablets out there, and for a presumably limited time only, they're both even cheaper than usual.

Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Multiple Colors, Lockscreen Ads $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Wireless Charging, Gray, Lockscreen Ads $40 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Multiple Colors, Lockscreen Ads $65 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) 32GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Wireless Charging, Slate, Lockscreen Ads $75 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





Normally priced at a very reasonable $99.99 and up, the hexa-core 12th generation Fire HD 8 can be had at the time of this writing for a cool 40 bucks under its MSRP in both 32 and 64GB storage variants with or without lockscreen ads.





By no means a powerhouse, the reasonably compact 8-incher does offer "all day" battery life in addition to substantially improved overall performance compared to its predecessor, as well as a "vibrant" display with... an underwhelming resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.





If you don't expect the Fire HD 8's 2GB RAM count to handle your everyday multitasking needs, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs an extra gig of memory, as well as faster charging and wireless charging capabilities at a slightly higher price also marked down by a nice $40 right now.





Then you have the larger, sharper, faster, and older Fire HD 10 on sale today for up to a whopping $85 off list in both "regular" and Plus versions.





The Fire HD 10 Plus sets itself apart from the "normal" Fire HD 10 with 4 gigs of RAM and wireless charging, but both models sport the exact same Full HD screen resolution and octa-core 2.0 GHz processing power.





While not the largest ever, these hot new discounts are better than what Amazon has been offering since Black Friday (Christmas included), which should definitely help the company retain its steady position in the global tablet market . After all, there are not a lot of 8 or 10-inch Android-based devices available at these kinds of prices... anywhere in the US.