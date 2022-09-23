'Top' Amazon deal brings the second-gen Echo Show 8 really close to its lowest price ever





will showcase at its will not be on display at this mysterious (online-only) shindig. But although we don't know exactly what the e-commerce giantshowcase at its big hardware launch event on September 28 , we can definitely make a few educated guesses as to what kind of devicesbe on display at this mysterious (online-only) shindig.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) HD Smart Display with Alexa Assistance and 13MP Camera, Charcoal and Glacier White Colors $50 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





Released just last year, the second-gen Echo Show 8 , for instance, is probably still too young to get a sequel. After all, Amazon's first 8-inch Echo Show edition came out all the way back in 2019, which makes us presume a third generation will only see daylight next year.





That's all to say the June 2021-released Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) can still be a pretty compelling purchase in late 2022... especially at a $50 discount. This thing is not typically very expensive, of course, which means you're currently looking at spending a substantial 38 percent less than usual for the reasonably powerful and decidedly feature-packed smart home device in your choice of Charcoal or Glacier White colors.





To our knowledge, the $129.99 list price has only been slashed once by (a little) more than 50 bucks (55, to be exact), and this is actually the largest ever discount available without an Amazon Prime membership requirement.

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) HD Smart Display with Alexa, Charcoal $45 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





If you want to keep your pre-holiday season spending to a minimum, of course, you can always opt for the first-gen Echo Show 8, which costs $45 less than its regular price of $109.99. Then again, this barely qualifies as a "special offer" anymore, having been available... basically more often than not over the last few months.





Advertised as a "top deal", the (almost) unprecedented $50 price cut of 2021's second-gen Echo Show 8 is set to expire at the end of the day, and if we were to venture a guess, we wouldn't expect a return until Black Friday in late November.

With Amazon gearing up to unveil and presumably put up for pre-order a new slate of Alexa-powered products next week, today might not seem like the best time to buy an Echo-branded smart speaker or smart display.