This hot new Amazon Echo Show 5 deal is simply too good to pass up





As you can imagine, this is not the newest edition of this particular Echo device with a touchscreen, but as its 2023 sequel continues to go for a full $89.99 on Amazon, bargain hunters may not need a lot of convincing to settle for the older generation at a fraction of that price in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) 2021 Release, Smart Display with 1.65-Inch Built-in Speaker, 5.5-Inch Touchscreen with 960 x 480 Pixel Resolution, 2MP Camera with Built-in Shutter, Alexa Voice Assistance, MediaTek MT8163 Processor, Charcoal and Deep Sea Blue Color Options, New, Full 1-Year Amazon Warranty Included $55 off (65%) $29 99 $84 99 Buy at Woot Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Deeper Bass and Clearer Sound, Full Range 1.75-Inch Speaker, 5.5-Inch Touchscreen with 960 x 480 Pixel Resolution, 2MP Camera, Three Microphone Arrays, Improved Alexa Responsiveness, Faster Processor with Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge, Infinity Edge Cover Glass Design, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





While Woot is technically the organizer of this fresh sale scheduled to run until the end of the day and not a second longer, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a full 1-year Amazon warranty if you decide to go for the ultra-affordable Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) before the promotion goes away.





Keep in mind that that could well happen a lot earlier than the deal's official expiration time, as Woot can't possibly have unlimited inventory to sell at this huge new 65 percent discount from an original list price of $84.99. The handsomely marked-down smart display is in fact already out of stock in a glacier white colorway at the time of this writing, leaving bargain hunters facing a (tough) choice between charcoal and deep sea blue hues... if they hurry.





It obviously goes without saying that this second-generation Echo Show 5 is not as impressive as the third-gen model in a number of departments (most notably, sound quality and bass performance), although the two variants look very similar at first glance and can pretty much do the exact same things when all is said and done.





At the end of the day, 30 bucks is simply a far too low price to pay for a device that can both show you stuff on a small but reasonably high-quality 5.5-inch display and do things like play music, give you weather info, news briefings, set alarms and timers, and help you organize your day without you ever having to lift a finger. When it comes to sheer value for your money, this is probably the best tech deal available today (and today only), but of course, if you're willing to cough up an extra $60 for the better-sounding and slightly better-looking new Echo Show 5, you're totally free to do that on Amazon right now from our little widget above.

Whether you've been thinking for a while to buy an Amazon-made smart display or... not really, we're pretty sure you're going to find the 2021-released Echo Show 5 mighty hard to resist right now at an insanely low price of $29.99.