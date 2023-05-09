Snap up Amazon's Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 smart displays at their lowest prices of 2023





That's called a smart display, in case you're not familiar with that fast-growing segment of the smart home market, and Amazon just so happens to be selling two different models at lower prices than Apple's second-gen HomePod (without a screen) right now.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Directional Sound, 13MP Camera with Auto-framing and Motion Technology, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $65 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display with Alexa, 15.6-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Fire TV, 5MP Camera, Two 1.6-Inch Speakers, Alexa Voice Remote Included $65 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





The third-generation Echo Show 10 and the first-ever Echo Show 15 , which were both released back in 2021, are also more affordable at the moment than anytime in the last few months, matching their reduced prices from the end of 2022 after cool new discounts of 26 and 23 percent respectively.





Naturally, the smaller and slightly older variant is cheaper than the largest member of the Echo Show family yet, fetching 65 bucks under its $249.99 list price in Charcoal and Glacier White hues.





Strictly speaking from a smart speaker perspective, the latest Echo Show 10 edition is vastly superior to its big brother, with a 3-inch woofer and two 1-inch tweeters promising to deliver "premium, directional sound" via your favorite music streaming service.





The deeply discounted Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) also comes with an auto-framing 13MP camera that the Echo Show 15 cannot rival in terms of either quality or "advanced" skills, as well as built-in Zigbee smart home hub capabilities.





But the less versatile, less powerful, and less smart Amazon Echo Show 15 does sport the bigger and sharper screen, essentially aiming to act as a relatively affordable smart TV for your kitchen at a $65 markdown from a regular price of $279.98 with a handy Alexa voice remote included at no extra cost.