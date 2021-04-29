Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Accessories Deals Amazon

Amazon's Echo Show 10.1 smart display with Alexa is $80 off on Woot

Iskren Gaidarov
Iskren Gaidarov
Apr 29, 2021, 6:01 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The second generation Amazon Echo Show in its 10.1-inch size is now available with a massive 35% off discount. The Echo Show 2nd Gen’s price has never been lower, and the offer is only for today, so you better hurry up. The deal is for both Sandstone and Charcoal colors. 

There is an updated version of the Echo Show 10.1 smart display on the market, but the 2nd gen still has plenty to offer.

Amazon Echo Show 10.1-inch (2nd Gen)

- Smart display with a speaker and Amazon Alexa

$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 99
Buy at Woot

If you’re interested in making your home smart, the Echo Show is a good way to start. The device has a 10.1-inch HD display, as its name suggests, which can show you the weather, news reports, podcasts and even live TV and sports if you have a Hulu subscription. Music streaming services Apple Music and Spotify are also supported.

The Echo Show 2nd Gen acts as a speaker, similar to other Alexa devices, and can be especially helpful in the kitchen for reading recipes or watching food channels on YouTube.

Amazon's Alexa is also present. With the voice assistant, you can check and change your schedule, check the traffic etc. Alexa can also control your smart home appliances, turn on smart lights, smart alarm systems, TVs and even give you access to your home security cameras if they support it.

Woot charges $6 for shipping, but if you log in with an Amazon Prime account before checkout shipping will be free.

