Amazon's Echo Show 10.1 smart display with Alexa is $80 off on Woot
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There is an updated version of the Echo Show 10.1 smart display on the market, but the 2nd gen still has plenty to offer.
If you’re interested in making your home smart, the Echo Show is a good way to start. The device has a 10.1-inch HD display, as its name suggests, which can show you the weather, news reports, podcasts and even live TV and sports if you have a Hulu subscription. Music streaming services Apple Music and Spotify are also supported.
The Echo Show 2nd Gen acts as a speaker, similar to other Alexa devices, and can be especially helpful in the kitchen for reading recipes or watching food channels on YouTube.
Amazon's Alexa is also present. With the voice assistant, you can check and change your schedule, check the traffic etc. Alexa can also control your smart home appliances, turn on smart lights, smart alarm systems, TVs and even give you access to your home security cameras if they support it.
Woot charges $6 for shipping, but if you log in with an Amazon Prime account before checkout shipping will be free.
If you’re interested in making your home smart, the Echo Show is a good way to start. The device has a 10.1-inch HD display, as its name suggests, which can show you the weather, news reports, podcasts and even live TV and sports if you have a Hulu subscription. Music streaming services Apple Music and Spotify are also supported.
The Echo Show 2nd Gen acts as a speaker, similar to other Alexa devices, and can be especially helpful in the kitchen for reading recipes or watching food channels on YouTube.
Amazon's Alexa is also present. With the voice assistant, you can check and change your schedule, check the traffic etc. Alexa can also control your smart home appliances, turn on smart lights, smart alarm systems, TVs and even give you access to your home security cameras if they support it.
Woot charges $6 for shipping, but if you log in with an Amazon Prime account before checkout shipping will be free.