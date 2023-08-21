Amazon’s Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are crazy cheap at Best Buy
Amazon’s Echo Buds lineup already includes three different models that are priced wildly different. The original Echo Buds that were released back in 2021 are currently available for $120, while the second generation were priced to sell for $140.
The most recent Echo Buds in-ear headphones received a complete redesign and a very different price: $50. Amazon’s Echo Buds are the pure example that price doesn’t always reflect in the quality of the product. Out of the three Echo Buds models, the most expensive ones are probably the worst, at least for the price you pay.
However, Best Buy is making the entire process of deciding which of these three models to grab a bit more difficult by lowering the price of the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) to just $57.
That’s a whooping $83 discount offered by Best Buy for the second gen Echo Buds, a pretty decent deal if the 3rd gen wouldn’t be slightly cheaper. It’s also important to add that only the white version of the earbuds gets the $83 discount. The black colored model is on sale too, but they still cost $84, so they’re probably not worth it.
Of course, they’re compatible with Android and iOS devices and support both Siri and Google Assistant in case you plan to use these. All customers who purchase the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) will receive 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited.
They have worse noise cancellation than the original model and they only support Bluetooth 5.0, which means less battery life than the most recent model that supports a newer version of Bluetooth.
The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) promise to offer up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, and up to 15 hours with the charging case. Also, a 15-minute quick charge provides up to 2 hours of music, which is pretty nice.
