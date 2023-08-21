Amazon’s Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are crazy cheap at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) True wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones with wireless charging case $83 off (59%) $56 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy

That’s a whooping $83 discount offered by Best Buy for the second gen Echo Buds, a pretty decent deal if the 3rd gen wouldn’t be slightly cheaper. It’s also important to add that only the white version of the earbuds gets the $83 discount. The black colored model is on sale too, but they still cost $84, so they’re probably not worth it.The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) promise to offer up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, and up to 15 hours with the charging case. Also, a 15-minute quick charge provides up to 2 hours of music, which is pretty nice.Of course, they’re compatible with Android and iOS devices and support both Siri and Google Assistant in case you plan to use these. All customers who purchase the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) will receive 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited.