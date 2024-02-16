Amazon has probably the best Echo smart speaker on sale at its best price in months





Then the "regular" old Echo (4th Gen) is probably right for you, especially at a huge 45 percent discount from what was never a very extravagant list price. Of course, this thing is pretty old, and although it hasn't received a sequel... yet, its advanced age may make it seem like it's no longer worth $99.99.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2020 Release, Dolby Audio Technology, 3-Inch Woofer and Dual Front-Firing 0.8-Inch Tweeters, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub Functionality, Multiple Color Options $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon





But it's certainly not only worth 45 bucks less than that but an incredible bargain at a reduced price the Alexa-enabled speaker hasn't dropped to since Black Friday 2023. It's definitely pretty unusual to see a Black Friday-level deal offered out of nowhere on a hugely popular device like this in February, and although we wouldn't want to jump to conclusions without reason, this strongly suggests a fifth-generation "standard" Echo could break cover in the near future.





Until then, it's incredibly hard to argue with the great value provided by an affordable smart speaker that can stream music by voice command in HD audio quality while also answering all kinds of questions, setting timers, reminders, and alarms, and perhaps most impressively, controlling your entire smart home setup with built-in Zigbee technology.





Are there any solid fourth-gen Echo alternatives you may want to consider before making your final buying decision? Absolutely, but the Google Assistant-powered Nest Audio is costlier and Apple's second-gen HomePod is a lot costlier right now. Not even the $99.99 HomePod mini is ever discounted to the Echo's current level, which tells you essentially everything you need to know about this presumably limited-time new promotion.

Are you having trouble choosing the smart speaker that best fits your needs, preferences, and budget from Amazon's extensive Echo product lineup? Do you want something more powerful than the diminutive Echo Dot but more affordable than the high-end Echo Studio and don't want your speaker to also be able to show you stuff on a 5, 8, 10, or 15-inch touchscreen?