Amazon discounts all MagSafe Chargers: get yours while they are cheaper!

Apple makes official chargers for its devices, and the most special type are those that feature MagSafe compatibility. Well, if you have been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a MagSafe charger for your iPhone and/or Apple Watch, you would be happy to hear that Amazon is currently selling a all of them with some decent discounts.

The most affordable MagSafe Charger from Apple is now 23% cheaper than usual at Amazon! This is the best choice if you don't want to spend too much but still want that MagSafe experience. Plus, it is guaranteed compatibility!
This is the easiest and most affordable option out of all of Apple's official MagSafe chargers. It comes in the form of a puck that instantly snaps on the back of your iPhone (iPhone 12 and newer), and charges it at around 15W. The only downside is that the cable is just 1m long, so you can't go too far from the power outlet. Other than that, though, it is the perfect choice if you don't want to break the bank, especially with this 23% discount from Amazon.

The perfect companion for your iPhone's back if you are tired of always having to charge it! It can charge your phone as quick as any other MagSafe charger, at up to 15W.
Let's face it, it is not truly wireless charging if it has any wires. Well, alongside the extra portability, you also get rid of the cables if you decide to buy the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, which usually costs around $100, but is about $15 cheaper at the moment, thanks to Amazon's 14% discount. Just like with the Puck and the rest of Apple's official MagSafe chargers, this power bank can juice up your iPhone at up to 15W.

Apple's official double MagSafe chargers is currently going for $32 less than usual at Amazon. It can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch (or AirPods) simultaneously, and it can fold to be more backpack-friendly during travels.
This one is the perfect choice if you want to get an official Apple charger that would charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It's designed to be portable and compact, being able to fold on itself to achieve a smaller form factor. You can also use it to charge AirPods. Usually, you would have to pay $129 for this sandwich-charger, but Amazon has brought its price lower than $100 right now, so it is a good time to buy one if you've been thinking about it!
