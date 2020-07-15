Amazon's newest round of killer microSD card deals offers massive discounts of up to $267





This time around, the e-commerce giant is catering to essentially every type of mobile digital hoarder under the sun, ranging from the least demanding users, who have no problem settling for a dirt-cheap microSD card with a modest 128GB capacity, to those willing to spare no expense in pursuit of the fastest and heftiest option available right now.



Starting with the latter category, you might remember that Sandisk released Starting with the latter category, you might remember that Sandisk released the world's very first 1TB microSDXC card just last year at an understandably extravagant recommended price of $449.99. Well, the most sizable member of the SanDisk Extreme family is already on sale at a huge $267 discount, equating to 59 percent off the aforementioned MSRP.



The Extreme lineup obviously includes plenty of different versions of blazing fast memory cards capable of up to 160MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds, with the 512 and 128 gig models also available at significantly lower than usual prices today only on Amazon. Namely, the larger of the two variants is sold at a massive 60 percent markdown, while the smaller one is on sale at 20 percent off its $24.99 list price.



If you can make do with an "Ultra" read speed of up to 100MB/s and no data writing capabilities for direct photo and 4K UHD video capturing, you're naturally looking at spending less money on a 512GB option reduced by $116 from a regular price of $179.99. The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I memory card with adapter also comes in a 200GB flavor that's only 4 bucks costlier than the aforementioned 128GB Extreme variant after a 23 percent reduction from a $30.99 MSRP.



The sixth and final microSD card on sale today is not exactly the greatest bargain, fetching $11 less than its usual price of $54.99. Its whole appeal is the official Nintendo Switch compatibility... and the special design that comes with that license, so if you're looking to expand your Android phone's internal storage on the cheap, it's probably wise to look elsewhere.



Last but certainly not least, iPhone and iPad users are not completely left out either, getting the rare chance to pay $34.99 less than the regular price of $89.99 for a 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go with a built-in Lightning connector.