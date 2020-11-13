Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

Amazon

Amazon just launched a Twitch-like platform for Android gamers

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Nov 13, 2020, 1:42 AM
Amazon just launched a Twitch-like platform for Android gamers
Twitch is a popular video game streaming service, where gamers and other internet personalities can amass an audience to watch them play live and support them. The platform was acquired by Amazon in 2014, and since then, we've seen the two brands coming together to offer more to their users.

Notably, in April Twitch Watch Parties was introduced, which allows streamers and their audience to watch Amazon Prime movies together live. It seemed like the ideal time to introduce such a feature, as the global pandemic was having its effect on movie theatres and social events globally.

Now Amazon has introduced a new platform, which oddly enough, isn't simply integrated into Twitch. The platform is named Amazon GameOn, and lets Android gamers share their gaming moments with the GameOn community in the form of short clips. Unlike Twitch, there's no live streaming (yet), though.



Android users can download the new GameOn app on Google Play here, or alternatively, Amazon tablet users can download it on the Amazon Appstore here.

What the app allows users is to record gameplay videos, akin to a regular Android screen recorder. At the same time, the user can use their phone's selfie camera to record their reactions to the gameplay, or what is called "Facecam". As of right now, recorded clips must be anywhere between 30 seconds or 5 minutes long. The app also supports simple video editing, and of course, lets users share their recordings with its community.

For engaging players, weekly challenges are said to pop up in the app, and currently, "over 1000 free mobile games on the Android operating system" work with it.

