Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Alleged Huawei nova Flip Geekbench results leak, showing mid-range performance at best

By
0comments
Alleged Huawei Nova Flip Geekbench results leak, showing mid-range performance at best
A Huawei phone, coming with codename PSD-AL00 which is currently believed to be the Huawei Nova Flip, was spotted on Geekbench. There are a couple of listings of the device, and the best results it managed was a score of 1,000 in single-core and 2,419 in multi-core.

If you're a stranger to Geekbench results, let me tell you: these are surprisingly bad results in comparison to other clamshell foldables of the competition. For one, we have the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a score of 1,984 in single and 5,149 in multi-core. So, if this is the Flip phone that's about to be announced, it will be a little bit on the modest side in terms of performance.


Apart from that, the phone has 12 gigs of RAM and an octa-core processor. That's strange as well: 12 GB of RAM for such a powerless processor baffles me. According to the listing, the phone is running Android 12. The same phone was spotted earlier on a 3C certification with 66W charging support.

The phone is expected to launch on August 5 in China and has recently leaked. According to leaks, you can expect a Kirin 9000 series chip, with up to 1TB of storage. As for the other specs, they are more promising. The phone is rumored to come with a 6.94-inch folding screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the outer display is expected to be a 2.14-inch OLED panel.

The Nova Flip is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie camera. Powering the phone will reportedly be a 4,400 mAh battery cell.

In my opinion, the Huawei Nova Flip is surprisingly slow, as I already said, and it may suffer some stutters (although, we're not entirely sure these results are its).

 Given how many sanctions from the U.S. Huawei is under, it's understandable that the phone isn't as huge of a performer. However, since the sanctions, Huawei was still able to build fast phones, so this one baffles me a little bit.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
Let’s settle it: should you still close your background apps on Android?
Let’s settle it: should you still close your background apps on Android?

Latest News

Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless