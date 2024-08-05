Alleged Huawei nova Flip Geekbench results leak, showing mid-range performance at best
A Huawei phone, coming with codename PSD-AL00 which is currently believed to be the Huawei Nova Flip, was spotted on Geekbench. There are a couple of listings of the device, and the best results it managed was a score of 1,000 in single-core and 2,419 in multi-core.
Apart from that, the phone has 12 gigs of RAM and an octa-core processor. That's strange as well: 12 GB of RAM for such a powerless processor baffles me. According to the listing, the phone is running Android 12. The same phone was spotted earlier on a 3C certification with 66W charging support.
The Nova Flip is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie camera. Powering the phone will reportedly be a 4,400 mAh battery cell.
Given how many sanctions from the U.S. Huawei is under, it's understandable that the phone isn't as huge of a performer. However, since the sanctions, Huawei was still able to build fast phones, so this one baffles me a little bit.
If you're a stranger to Geekbench results, let me tell you: these are surprisingly bad results in comparison to other clamshell foldables of the competition. For one, we have the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a score of 1,984 in single and 5,149 in multi-core. So, if this is the Flip phone that's about to be announced, it will be a little bit on the modest side in terms of performance.
The phone is expected to launch on August 5 in China and has recently leaked. According to leaks, you can expect a Kirin 9000 series chip, with up to 1TB of storage. As for the other specs, they are more promising. The phone is rumored to come with a 6.94-inch folding screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the outer display is expected to be a 2.14-inch OLED panel.
In my opinion, the Huawei Nova Flip is surprisingly slow, as I already said, and it may suffer some stutters (although, we're not entirely sure these results are its).
