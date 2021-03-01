Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Apple Coronavirus

All 270 U.S. Apple Stores are now open

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 01, 2021, 2:01 PM
All 270 U.S. Apple Stores are now open
Apple has a lot to celebrate. Strong sales of the iPhone 12 series propelled Apple past Samsung in the smartphone shipping league charts and into first place. The Apple iPhone 11 was the most popular phone in the world last year, and while it hasn't been the beneficiary of a GameShop style short squeeze, the stock has risen 67.6% over the last year. CNBC says that today, for the first time since the pandemic started to hit the U.S. last March, all 270 stateside brick and mortar Apple Stores are open for business. On Monday, Apple reopened all of its stores in Texas which were the remaining stateside units that were closed by the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Apple is still not allowing customers to simply walk into all of the stores to shop. Some services, including shopping, might still require an appointment first depending on the Apple Store you're heading to. The company suggests that you check the Apple Stores webpage first at www.apple.com/retail. If a store is not fully open, the website will say, "We’re currently open for pickup of online orders and Genius Support by making an appointment. We are unable to welcome walk-in customers at this time, but look forward to welcoming you for pickup and support." Meanwhile, at all locations Apple is providing face masks to shoppers, touchless temperature checks, physical distancing, occupancy limits, and continuous deep cleaning.


It was March 13th last year when Apple started closing Apple Stores outside of China. Originally, the shutdowns were supposed to last only two weeks and end on March 27th. However, as the pandemic continued unabated it was obvious that the lockdown would last for months, not weeks. And while all U.S. Apple Stores are now considered to be open, there are still 12 in France and two in Brazil that remain closed. A pair of Mexican stores will reopen tomorrow.

When Apple first opened its stores, some were converted to an Express storefront layout with a limited display covered by plexiglass, and severely curtailed operations. Orders were placed online. Earlier this month, a few dozen U.S. stores brought back in-store shopping followed by 40 stores and another 50 the following week. Today, two dozen stores including those in states such as California, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, and Utah brought back shopping sessions for customers.


While Apple closed all of its U.S. stores at the beginning of the pandemic, the tech giant reportedly continued to pay Apple Store employees including some who were asked to handle support queries from the safety of their homes. While online sales helped the firm recoup some of the business lost to the virus, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the strong holiday quarter that Apple announced last month would have been stronger had the retail units been open.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple may launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 to feature smaller notch and 120Hz LTPO display, says Kuo
Popular stories
Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless