Apple Coronavirus

Can you guess the state where all Apple Store locations are now closed?

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 01, 2020, 8:59 PM
Can you guess the state where all Apple Store locations are now closed?
As the number of coronavirus cases reported daily in several states starts to shoot back up, Apple is beginning to close more of its physical Apple Stores. Just a week ago, we told you that Apple was temporarily turning the lights off in 14 additional locations in Florida. We posted that article on June 25th and two days later the state hit a peak of 9,585 new cases announced.

Other states are hitting the pause button on reopening plans and today Apple said that 30 more brick and mortar stores in the U.S. will be closed. According to data from CNBC, 77 Apple Stores have reclosed over the last few weeks. With the remaining two Florida-based Apple Stores turning the lights off and locking the doors today, all physical Apple Stores in the Sunshine State have now been shuttered.

Besides the stores in Florida, locations near Los Angeles have also been closed. On Wednesday, the company said that Apple Stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah were closed immediately. Stores in other states such as Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma will close on Thursday. By tomorrow, 77 or 28% of the 271 U.S. Apple Stores in the country will not be open. An Apple spokesman says, "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."


Apple is taking precautions even in stores that remain open. At some stores, all business is being conducted curbside while at other locations customers need to make an appointment to go inside. At the latter stores, when customers arrive for their appointment. they will have their temperature checked and will be forced to wear a mask; social distancing is practiced as each customer must be separated by at least six feet.

The Apple Stores that closed today include St. Johns Town Center, University Town Center in Florida; Renaissance at Colony Park in Mississippi; Barton Creek, Domain Northside, La Cantera, North Star, Knox Street, Northpark Center, Galleria Dallas, Ciello Vista Mall, Southlake Town Square, University Park Village in Texas.

The Apple Stores that will close Thursday include The Summit in Alabama; Glendale Galleria, Northridge, Pasadena, The Grove, Third St. Promenade, Century City, Manhattan Village, Beverly Center, Sherman Oaks, Topanga, Los Cerritos, The Americana at Brand, Valencia Town Center, Victoria Gardens, The Oaks, The Summit in California; Cumberland Mall, Perimeter, Lenox Square, Avalon, Mall of Georgia in Georgia; Boise Towne Square in Idaho; Baton Rouge, Lakeside Shopping Center in Louisiana; Fashion Show, The Forum Shops, Town Square, Summerlin in Nevada; Penn Square, Woodland Hills in Oklahoma.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II Review
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G press renders show off camera bump and more
Popular stories
Testing Verizon's 5G network in New York City: here are the top speeds we found
Popular stories
Here's when Apple's 'top-end' 5G iPhone 12 model could be released after all

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless