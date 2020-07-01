Can you guess the state where all Apple Store locations are now closed?





Other states are hitting the pause button on reopening plans and today Apple said that 30 more brick and mortar stores in the U.S. will be closed. According to data from CNBC , 77 Apple Stores have reclosed over the last few weeks. With the remaining two Florida-based Apple Stores turning the lights off and locking the doors today, all physical Apple Stores in the Sunshine State have now been shuttered.





Besides the stores in Florida, locations near Los Angeles have also been closed. On Wednesday, the company said that Apple Stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah were closed immediately. Stores in other states such as Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma will close on Thursday. By tomorrow, 77 or 28% of the 271 U.S. Apple Stores in the country will not be open. An Apple spokesman says, "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."









Apple is taking precautions even in stores that remain open. At some stores, all business is being conducted curbside while at other locations customers need to make an appointment to go inside. At the latter stores, when customers arrive for their appointment. they will have their temperature checked and will be forced to wear a mask; social distancing is practiced as each customer must be separated by at least six feet.





The Apple Stores that closed today include St. Johns Town Center, University Town Center in Florida ; Renaissance at Colony Park in Mississippi; Barton Creek, Domain Northside, La Cantera, North Star, Knox Street, Northpark Center, Galleria Dallas, Ciello Vista Mall, Southlake Town Square, University Park Village in Texas .



