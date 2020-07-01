Can you guess the state where all Apple Store locations are now closed?
As the number of coronavirus cases reported daily in several states starts to shoot back up, Apple is beginning to close more of its physical Apple Stores. Just a week ago, we told you that Apple was temporarily turning the lights off in 14 additional locations in Florida. We posted that article on June 25th and two days later the state hit a peak of 9,585 new cases announced.
Apple is taking precautions even in stores that remain open. At some stores, all business is being conducted curbside while at other locations customers need to make an appointment to go inside. At the latter stores, when customers arrive for their appointment. they will have their temperature checked and will be forced to wear a mask; social distancing is practiced as each customer must be separated by at least six feet.
The Apple Stores that closed today include St. Johns Town Center, University Town Center in Florida; Renaissance at Colony Park in Mississippi; Barton Creek, Domain Northside, La Cantera, North Star, Knox Street, Northpark Center, Galleria Dallas, Ciello Vista Mall, Southlake Town Square, University Park Village in Texas.
The Apple Stores that will close Thursday include The Summit in Alabama; Glendale Galleria, Northridge, Pasadena, The Grove, Third St. Promenade, Century City, Manhattan Village, Beverly Center, Sherman Oaks, Topanga, Los Cerritos, The Americana at Brand, Valencia Town Center, Victoria Gardens, The Oaks, The Summit in California; Cumberland Mall, Perimeter, Lenox Square, Avalon, Mall of Georgia in Georgia; Boise Towne Square in Idaho; Baton Rouge, Lakeside Shopping Center in Louisiana; Fashion Show, The Forum Shops, Town Square, Summerlin in Nevada; Penn Square, Woodland Hills in Oklahoma.