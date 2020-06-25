With COVID-19 cases on the rise, 14 more Apple Stores are shut in Florida

Over the last two days, the state of Florida has seen the number of new COVID-19 cases rise to more than 5,000 each day. The rise in new cases happened after beaches in some parts of the state were reopened leading to large gatherings of people, many of whom were not wearing a mask or following social distancing guidelines. Florida isn't the only state where cases and hospitalizations are rising and the increase in testing has nothing to do with it. In fact, the Governor of Texas has halted the reopening of the state as the number of new cases continues to rebound there.

Apple has had a tough time reopening U.S. Apple Stores. After shutting in parts of March and all of April, 25 stateside Apple Stores were set to turn on the lights when Americans sick of what they saw as police brutality protested the murder of George Floyd. Apple ended up closing all of its U.S. stores to keep employees from getting hurt after stores in Portland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Charleston, Washington, D.C., Scottsdale, and San Francisco were damaged. In Minneapolis, one store was looted, boarded up, looted again, and boarded up again. In Portland, tall windows on all sides of the store at Pioneer Place were smashed and the location forced to close just two days after reopening.









Last week, Apple shut down 11 American stores as COVID-19 cases started to rise. The stores closed included two locations in Naples, Florida; another two stores close to Charlotte, North Carolina; one located in Greenville, South Carolina; and six in Arizona. Today, CNBC reports that Apple has announced the shuttering of 14 more stores in Florida alone. That brings to 32 the total number of Apple Stores that have been closed for a second time due to the pandemic. Just yesterday, seven stores in Texas turned off their lights temporarily because of COVID-19. An Apple spokesman said, "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."





The stores closing in Florida are located in six counties (Hillsborough, Orange, Seminole, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade). The exact locations include these stores located in the Sunshine State:





