Apple's AirTag 2, with improved Ultra-Wideband chip, not expected until 2025
If you've been waiting for the second-generation Apple AirTag item tracker to launch, you still have a long time to wait according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly "Power On" newsletter. According to Gurman, Apple did consider releasing the next-generation AirTag trackers this year but has decided to wait until 2025. The OG AirTag still does everything you'd want an item tracker to do.

Additionally, while Apple does allow third-party trackers to be used with its Find My network, so far there is no real competition for Apple and no pressure to launch the next iteration of the product. Another reason why Apple doesn't mind holding off releasing the new AirTag trackers until 2025 is because of a huge overhang of inventory that Apple would like to get rid of. Gurman writes that Apple Store back rooms are loaded with AirTag units as are Apple's device storage warehouses.  

AirTag 2 is expected to feature a new second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip also found in the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Compared to  the U1 chip used in the OG AirTag and found in older iPhone and Apple Watch models, the new chip can communicate with eligible Apple iPhone and Apple Watch models over greater distances.

Gurman's report dovetails with a report written by TF International's Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who, in October, also said not to expect the second generation of the AirTag item tracker until next year (2025). Apple originally released the OG AirTag in April 2021 and the device has helped travelers find lost and stolen luggage. On the other hand, it also has been used to stalk and terrorize innocent people.

Available at physical and online Apple Stores for $29 each, you can save 15% by buying a four-pack for $99. There are also quite a few accessories available for the AirTag including an OtterBox rugged case ($19.95), a Chipolo Card Spot Wallet Finder ($34.95), and much more.
