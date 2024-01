Apple's AirTag 2, with improved Ultra-Wideband chip, not expected until 2025

If you've been waiting for the second-generation Apple AirTag item tracker to launch, you still have a long time to wait according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly "Power On" newsletter . According to Gurman, Apple did consider releasing the next-generation AirTag trackers this year but has decided to wait until 2025. The OG AirTag still does everything you'd want an item tracker to do.





Additionally, while Apple does allow third-party trackers to be used with its Find My network, so far there is no real competition for Apple and no pressure to launch the next iteration of the product. Another reason why Apple doesn't mind holding off releasing the new AirTag trackers until 2025 is because of a huge overhang of inventory that Apple would like to get rid of. Gurman writes that Apple Store back rooms are loaded with AirTag units as are Apple's device storage warehouses.









AirTag 2 is expected to feature a new second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip also found in the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9 , and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 . Compared to the U1 chip used in the OG AirTag and found in older iPhone and Apple Watch models, the new chip can communicate with eligible Apple iPhone and Apple Watch models over greater distances.