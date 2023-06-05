The AirPods Pro Gen 2 may change at least one of our current earbud wearing habits

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!
The AirPods are some of the fan-favorite, top headphones that users can buy. Regardless of if you are an Apple fan or not, you can’t argue that good sound is good sound! And that is just one of the numerous features that the AirPods come with.

During Apple’s 2023 WWDC presentation, the Big A unveiled its latest generation of the AirPods Pro — the 2nd generation. Said to be capable enough to “transform” the way users interact with audio, what was shown was pretty impressive indeed.

Here’s a quick list of the latest features that the AirPods Pro Gen 2 will come with:

  • Adaptive Audio
  • Personalized Volume
  • Conversation Awareness
  • Improvements to previously available features, such as Automatic Switches

While audio quality wasn’t the focus of the presentation, the way these new features impact different scenarios — many of which we encounter in our day to day lives — was definitely impressive.



Adaptive Audio, for example, will be smart enough to recognize loud noises automatically and reduce their volume specifically in order to protect your hearing. And reduce overall daily annoyance, which is always a win!

Personalized Volume, on the other hand, utilizes machine learning — basically AI — to define the environment around the wearer in order to fine-tune the audio in real time.

Conversation Awareness is a really cool one, though. It basically enables the AirPods Pro Gen 2 to understand when someone is talking to you, so that they automatically reduce the volume of your media and enhance the voice of the speaker in front of you.

If this one works as well as it was showcased, then taking off your headphones in order to talk to someone on the street will be a thing of the past! For owners of the new AirPods Pro, that is.

And then there are the little things, like Automatic Switching being faster when transferring your connection to another device. There is also a new Mute or Unmute feature for the AirPods when you are on a call: you just tap one of the Pods on its stem and it does its thing!

Oh, and that last one will become available for the first generation of the AirPods Pro, the third generation of AirPods and the AirPods Max (which will require a tap on their Digital Crown).

As of now, we don’t have a solid release date for the AirPods Pro Gen 2, but “this fall” is a term that came up again. If your interest has been kindled, then start saving up for some shopping, courtesy of Apple, during the Autumn season of 2023!

