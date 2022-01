The AirPods Pro get a generous discount at Amazon for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Rarely do we see discounts on Apple products (especially outside of any particular shopping events), but Amazon has a generous offer on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case today. The earbuds set usually costs $249, and now, for a limited time, you can get it on Amazon with a good $59 discount.This deal is not a very common one, as AirPods models usually get a more modest discount. The AirPods Pro are now on sale for a limited time, in case you have missed the holiday shopping spree, or you want to give yourself a great gift to start 2022.The AirPods Pro are Apple's current premium earbuds, featuring Active Noise Cancellation to immerse yourself in the music, complemented by a transparency mode so you can be able to still interact with the world.Of course, they also support Apple's Spatial Audio which tracks your head so you get surrounded by your favorite music, and on top of that, they are sweat and water-resistant, ready for your workout.The MagSafe charging case can provide up to 24 hours total listening time with the pair of premium earbuds by Apple. If you've been looking to get yourself a new pair of AirPods Pro to complement your Apple ecosystem, now is the time to do that.