The AirPods Pro get a generous discount at Amazon for a limited time

The AirPods Pro get a generous discount at Amazon for a limited time0
This deal is not a very common one, as AirPods models usually get a more modest discount. The AirPods Pro are now on sale for a limited time, in case you have missed the holiday shopping spree, or you want to give yourself a great gift to start 2022.
The AirPods Pro are Apple's current premium earbuds, featuring Active Noise Cancellation to immerse yourself in the music, complemented by a transparency mode so you can be able to still interact with the world.
The MagSafe charging case can provide up to 24 hours total listening time with the pair of premium earbuds by Apple. If you've been looking to get yourself a new pair of AirPods Pro to complement your Apple ecosystem, now is the time to do that.