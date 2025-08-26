Your AI-edited photos are about to expose themselves, as Samsung expands this Galaxy S25 feature to millions of older phones
Content Credentials now tracks every AI edit you make in the Gallery app.
AI image generators have gotten scary good at making photos that look real. Too real, honestly. It is no wonder a lot of people – including me – are worried about the impact this could have on all of us. And with smartphones now letting you whip up or edit AI images in seconds, those concerns feel bigger than ever. That is why it is refreshing to see some companies actually taking the issue seriously.
If you’ve used Samsung’s Gallery before, you probably know it is already packed with AI tools like Object Eraser and Photo Assist that make editing super easy.
The latest update, which is rolling out now, brings this feature to all Samsung smartphones and tablets running Android 15 with One UI 7.
You will need the Gallery app version 15.6.04.2 to see it. Once updated, if you make edits with the built-in AI tools, you’ll notice a small logo button appear next to the “Contains AI-generated content” label. Tapping it opens up a full summary of edits made to that photo.
The breakdown includes details like:
Since all of this info is baked right into the image’s metadata, it’s not easily tampered with. That means the image’s provenance – the proof of what was changed and when – stays intact.
Samsung isn’t the only one working on this, either. Google Photos is reportedly cooking up a similar feature. It could soon add a new “How was this made” section inside the photo details view. You’d swipe up on a picture or video, and right there you’d see if it was AI-generated or edited – giving users a clearer view of how that content came to be.
Samsung, for one, is stepping up. Earlier this year, when the Galaxy S25 series launched, the company introduced a feature called Content Credentials. And now, according to a new report, that feature isn’t limited to just the latest flagships – it’s rolling out more widely across Galaxy phones, built right into the native Gallery app.
If you’ve used Samsung’s Gallery before, you probably know it is already packed with AI tools like Object Eraser and Photo Assist that make editing super easy.
But Samsung has been working behind the scenes to make those edits more transparent. That is where Content Credentials comes in. It automatically logs every AI change made in the Gallery app and attaches that info to the image itself.
You’ll get a clear breakdown of every change made to the photo, along with the specific tools that were used. | Image credit – SammyGuru
This isn’t just a Samsung idea either – it’s backed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), and is supported by some heavy hitters in tech like Adobe, Microsoft, OpenAI and Google. Samsung joined the initiative to help push Content Credentials as a global standard for tracking digital edits.
The latest update, which is rolling out now, brings this feature to all Samsung smartphones and tablets running Android 15 with One UI 7.
You will need the Gallery app version 15.6.04.2 to see it. Once updated, if you make edits with the built-in AI tools, you’ll notice a small logo button appear next to the “Contains AI-generated content” label. Tapping it opens up a full summary of edits made to that photo.
The breakdown includes details like:
- The device used to edit the image.
- The exact date and time the edits happened.
- Which AI tools were applied.
Since all of this info is baked right into the image’s metadata, it’s not easily tampered with. That means the image’s provenance – the proof of what was changed and when – stays intact.
Recommended Stories
And in a world where AI-generated photos are everywhere, that is a huge step in making sure people know what they are looking at before hitting that all-too-tempting “share” button and spreading misinformation. Of course, that is if people learn to check the details in the first place.
Samsung isn’t the only one working on this, either. Google Photos is reportedly cooking up a similar feature. It could soon add a new “How was this made” section inside the photo details view. You’d swipe up on a picture or video, and right there you’d see if it was AI-generated or edited – giving users a clearer view of how that content came to be.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: