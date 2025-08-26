Your AI-edited photos are about to expose themselves, as Samsung expands this Galaxy S25 feature to millions of older phones

The device used to edit the image.

The exact date and time the edits happened.

Which AI tools were applied.

Since all of this info is baked right into the image’s metadata, it’s not easily tampered with. That means the image’s provenance – the proof of what was changed and when – stays intact.And in a world where AI-generated photos are everywhere, that is a huge step in making sure people know what they are looking at before hitting that all-too-tempting “share” button and spreading misinformation. Of course, that is if people learn to check the details in the first place.