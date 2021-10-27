Adidas’ new trio of true wireless earbuds are made for workouts

Adidas’ new trio of true wireless earbuds are made for workouts0
The best of the trio is the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC since it offers active noise cancelation. Also, the earbuds promise to provide up to 4.5 hours of playtime per charge, and 15.5 hours of on-the-go charging. They’re sweat-proof and water resistant and allows users to switch between ANC (Active Noise Canceling) and Awareness mode.
Finally, we have the FWD-02 Sport, which offer up to 6 hours of playtime in the buds, and 19 hours of on-the-go charging. They come with Awareness mode, but no ANC support. Just like the other two models, it features IPX5-rater design, which makes them sweatproof and water-resistant.