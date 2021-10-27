Notification Center

Accessories Audio

Adidas’ new trio of true wireless earbuds are made for workouts

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Adidas' new trio of true wireless earbuds are made for workouts
Zound, the company responsible for some of the best audio that you can find on the market under the brands like Marshall and Urbanears, has teamed up with Adidas to launch three pair of true wireless earbuds aimed at active people.

The best of the trio is the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC since it offers active noise cancelation. Also, the earbuds promise to provide up to 4.5 hours of playtime per charge, and 15.5 hours of on-the-go charging. They’re sweat-proof and water resistant and allows users to switch between ANC (Active Noise Canceling) and Awareness mode.

Next in line, we have the much cheaper Z.N.E. 01, which, as the name suggest, lack ANC. They feature larger 12mm dynamic drivers, as opposed to the more expensive Z.N.E. 01 ANC’s 6mm drivers. They also offer 5 hours of playtime and 20 hours of on-the-go charging.

Finally, we have the FWD-02 Sport, which offer up to 6 hours of playtime in the buds, and 19 hours of on-the-go charging. They come with Awareness mode, but no ANC support. Just like the other two models, it features IPX5-rater design, which makes them sweatproof and water-resistant.

As far as the price goes, the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC are now available for purchase for $189, while the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 sell for $99. The FWD-02 Sport earbuds aren’t available yet, but they will sell for $169.99.

