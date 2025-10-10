iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Motorola starts pushing out Android 16 to some of its phones

samagon0
samagon0
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I've had 16 on my Moto Razr Ultra for more than a month now.


I was shocked at how quickly I got it considering all the FUD being spread about Motorola and their update policies.

cyberoptiq
cyberoptiq
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵samagon0 said:

I've had 16 on my Moto Razr Ultra for more than a month now.


I was shocked at how quickly I got it considering all the FUD being spread about Motorola and their update policies.

Are you in the US?? I have the Razr+ 2025 and am hoping we'll get it soon here.

