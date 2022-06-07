A new report suggests when we might be able to buy Apple's Mixed Reality headset
Apple's WWDC live event came and went, and there was still no word about Cupertino's long-awaited AR/MR headset. We can all agree that this was a real bummer. It was expected that Apple would say something about its upcoming headset, but it didn't. However, a new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests when the coveted Mixed Reality goggles may actually launch.
Keep in mind that all of this is just speculation, and there is no official information from Apple. Although they come from a reputable source, always take such predictions with a grain of salt.
According to Kuo, you will be able to pre-order an Apple AR/MR headset in Q2 2023, and he suggested that around this time next year, before WWDC 2023, Apple's long-awaited headset will be available in retail stores as well.
(2/2)— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022
1. EVT starting from 3Q22.
2. Media event on Jan 2023.
3. Delivery of development toolkit within 2-4 weeks after the event.
4. Starting pre-order in 2Q23.
5. Hitting store shelves before WWDC 2023.
Kuo also claims that the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) of Cupertino's headset will commence in Q3 2022, and that Apple will hold an event at which it will finally announce the new device in January of 2023. The devkit for the headset will also land about 2-3 weeks after the announcement, reportedly.
Previously, it was believed that Apple would start shipping its AR/MR headset in Q1 2023. However, as Kuo pointed out, the coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai has interrupted the development of the device, which is why the expected release date has been pushed out to Q2 2023.
