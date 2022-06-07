 A new report suggests when we might be able to buy Apple's Mixed Reality headset - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

A new report suggests when we might be able to buy Apple's Mixed Reality headset

Apple VR
A new report suggests when we might be able to buy Apple's Mixed Reality headset
Apple's WWDC live event came and went, and there was still no word about Cupertino's long-awaited AR/MR headset. We can all agree that this was a real bummer. It was expected that Apple would say something about its upcoming headset, but it didn't. However, a new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests when the coveted Mixed Reality goggles may actually launch.

According to Kuo, you will be able to pre-order an Apple AR/MR headset in Q2 2023, and he suggested that around this time next year, before WWDC 2023, Apple's long-awaited headset will be available in retail stores as well.


Kuo also claims that the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) of Cupertino's headset will commence in Q3 2022, and that Apple will hold an event at which it will finally announce the new device in January of 2023. The devkit for the headset will also land about 2-3 weeks after the announcement, reportedly.

Previously, it was believed that Apple would start shipping its AR/MR headset in Q1 2023. However, as Kuo pointed out, the coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai has interrupted the development of the device, which is why the expected release date has been pushed out to Q2 2023.

Keep in mind that all of this is just speculation, and there is no official information from Apple. Although they come from a reputable source, always take such predictions with a grain of salt.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price

Popular stories

Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless