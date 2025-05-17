A new privacy lawsuit just put this popular wireless carrier in the hot seat
Allegations claim customer service calls were secretly recorded without consent.
Image credit — AI generated
Mint Mobile is in hot water over a new lawsuit that claims the company secretly recorded customer service calls without letting people know. A class action lawsuit was recently filed in California, accusing the T-Mobile-owned carrier of violating state privacy laws.
The complaint comes from California resident Greg May, who says he called Mint Mobile’s customer support in December 2024 to ask about wireless plans. According to him, no one told him the call was being recorded. The lawsuit argues that Mint Mobile has a habit of recording calls — both incoming and outgoing — without consistently informing customers. That’s a big deal in California, where the law says you can’t record a phone conversation unless everyone involved agrees to it.
The law in question is California’s Invasion of Privacy Act, specifically Section 632.7, which applies to calls made on cell phones and cordless phones. If a company breaks this rule, they could face fines of up to 2,500 dollars per call or 5,000 dollars in civil penalties for each person affected.
Mint's $15 dollars a month campaign that got them in trouble years ago. | Image credit — Mint Mobile
So far, Mint Mobile hasn’t made a public statement about the lawsuit. However, this isn’t the first time the company has faced legal backlash, as back in 2023 it appealed a ruling that it misled consumers with its "now just $15 a month" advertising campaign.
This new case puts a spotlight on how companies like Mint Mobile handle customer privacy. Recording calls without consent isn’t just a legal issue, but also a trust issue. As the case moves forward, it’ll be important to watch how Mint Mobile responds and what changes might come next to protect customer rights.
We've reached out to Mint Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
Things that are NOT allowed: