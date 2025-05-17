Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

A new privacy lawsuit just put this popular wireless carrier in the hot seat

Allegations claim customer service calls were secretly recorded without consent.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service
AI generated illustration representing Mint Mobile on trial
Image credit — AI generated

Mint Mobile is in hot water over a new lawsuit that claims the company secretly recorded customer service calls without letting people know. A class action lawsuit was recently filed in California, accusing the T-Mobile-owned carrier of violating state privacy laws.

The complaint comes from California resident Greg May, who says he called Mint Mobile’s customer support in December 2024 to ask about wireless plans. According to him, no one told him the call was being recorded. The lawsuit argues that Mint Mobile has a habit of recording calls — both incoming and outgoing — without consistently informing customers. That’s a big deal in California, where the law says you can’t record a phone conversation unless everyone involved agrees to it.

The law in question is California’s Invasion of Privacy Act, specifically Section 632.7, which applies to calls made on cell phones and cordless phones. If a company breaks this rule, they could face fines of up to 2,500 dollars per call or 5,000 dollars in civil penalties for each person affected.

May is asking the court to represent other California residents who may have had their calls with Mint Mobile recorded without their knowledge during the year leading up to the lawsuit. He’s seeking 5,000 dollars in damages for each recorded call and wants Mint Mobile to stop this kind of recording in the future. The case, called May v. Mint Mobile LLC, was first filed in March 2025 in state court but has since been moved to federal court in California.

Mint&#039;s $15 dollars a month campaign that got them in trouble years ago. | Image credit — Mint Mobile - A new privacy lawsuit just put this popular wireless carrier in the hot seat
Mint's $15 dollars a month campaign that got them in trouble years ago. | Image credit — Mint Mobile


So far, Mint Mobile hasn’t made a public statement about the lawsuit. However, this isn’t the first time the company has faced legal backlash, as back in 2023 it appealed a ruling that it misled consumers with its "now just $15 a month" advertising campaign.

This new case puts a spotlight on how companies like Mint Mobile handle customer privacy. Recording calls without consent isn’t just a legal issue, but also a trust issue. As the case moves forward, it’ll be important to watch how Mint Mobile responds and what changes might come next to protect customer rights.

We've reached out to Mint Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple
Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple
I can't get excited about Android 16's cool redesign
I can't get excited about Android 16's cool redesign
Microsoft finally squashed a Windows bug that's been around since last year
Microsoft finally squashed a Windows bug that's been around since last year
iPhone 16e should’ve killed the SE — instead, it inherited its worst flaw
iPhone 16e should’ve killed the SE — instead, it inherited its worst flaw
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless