A new privacy lawsuit just put this popular wireless carrier in the hot seat

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy May is asking the court to represent other California residents who may have had their calls with Mint Mobile recorded without their knowledge during the year leading up to the lawsuit. He’s seeking 5,000 dollars in damages for each recorded call and wants Mint Mobile to stop this kind of recording in the future. The case, called May v. Mint Mobile LLC , was first filed in March 2025 in state court but has since been moved to federal court in California.









So far, Mint Mobile hasn’t made a public statement about the lawsuit. However,



this isn't the first time the company has faced legal backlash, as back in 2023 it appealed a ruling that it misled consumers with its "now just $15 a month" advertising campaign.

This new case puts a spotlight on how companies like Mint Mobile handle customer privacy. Recording calls without consent isn't just a legal issue, but also a trust issue. As the case moves forward, it'll be important to watch how Mint Mobile responds and what changes might come next to protect customer rights.





We've reached out to Mint Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.