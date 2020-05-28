Zoom wants you to update to its newer version, it's a matter of security
This led to Zoom announcing a 90-day security plan to earn back its users' trust, followed by the release of Zoom 5.0, which comes with updated, and more accessible security controls. Zoom 5.0 also makes passwords for meetings active by default, in order to reduce what are now known as Zoom-bombings - the intrusion of uninvited individuals in others' video conferences.
Why updating to Zoom 5.0 or higher is important
In its recent blog post, the company explains that Zoom 5.0 includes security enhancements and a stronger encryption standard, to further ensure that Zoom conferences cannot be intercepted by uninvited people.
Security features are now also more easily accessible to Zoom Rooms hosts, and new room management features have been introduced, such as the ability for a host to assign a new meeting host when leaving.
Android users can get or update Zoom from the Google Play store here, while iPhone and iPad users can do it here.