Zoom will owe you $15 after lawsuit for lying about encryption
Zoom could soon owe you $15 or $25
Last Saturday saw some forward movement in the court case, when Zoom filed a proposal for a settlement in which it will pay out $85 million to all affected users throughout the United States. This would give Zoom users either $15 or $25 of compensation each, as also reported by Ars Technica, which has been following the case from its beginning in 2020.
Any and all Americans who have used Zoom since the beginning will receive the $15 compensation, while those who used any of the paid Zoom account versions will receive either a 15% refund or $25—whichever ends up being greater. Because the lawsuit took place in the United States, though, only US citizens will receive compensation.
The proposed settlement includes security fixes, future honesty
Along with the offered compensation, Zoom promises to "improve meeting security, bolster privacy disclosures, and safeguard consumer data." This includes taking care of past security vulnerabilities which were allowing "Zoombombings" to happen occasionally, when a conference call would get penetrated and disrupted by internet trolls who had illegally gained access to the meeting.
If the settlement is accepted and approved by the court, this would put an end to the lengthy court proceedings, and hopefully spell the beginning of better transparency and improved security from the conference platform, which much of the world has grown accustomed to using ever since the pandemic confined us to working and studying from our homes for a long time.
Zoom has been so successful—largely due to the pandemic—that only from Q1 (February-April) of this year, it reported a revenue of 956.2 million. The net income of that was $227.5 million, so the $85 million will definitely sting a little, hopefully just enough to avoid further such blunders from the company.
The court hearing for the plaintiffs to either motion for approval or rejection of the proposal is already set in about two months' time, on October 21.