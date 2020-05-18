Apps Coronavirus

Zoom outages affected COVID-19 government briefing and even church services

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 18, 2020, 1:48 AM
Zoom outages affected COVID-19 government briefing and even church services
Yesterday video conferencing app Zoom was suffering outages that affected thousands of people, especially in the UK.

According to The Guardian, a daily Zoom conference hosted by government officials, where members of the press are able to ask questions about the coronavirus was also cut short due to the outages. While journalists normally ask questions live inside the video meeting, yesterday, on May 17th, they would have to submit written questions instead, to be read by business secretary Aloh Sharma, who is hosting the briefings.

Hours after the initial outage reports, Zoom tweeted that impacted users should now be able to host, join and participate in Zoom Meetings and Video Webinars if they restart their sessions, with its support team continuing to monitor the situation.


In the US and UK, the Zoom outages also interrupted Sunday church services, with The Guardian quoting a tweet by Bury St Edmunds vicar Rev Simon Harvey saying "Imagine if door locks in churches across the country jammed simultaneously on a Sunday morning."

For being a fairly new company, Zoom's meteoric rise now means that its services are, and will continue to be of vital importance to both businesses and government officials, in addition to regular users.

The company first showed its growth may be happening too fast for it to handle when piling security concerns caused usage of the Zoom app to be banned in the US Senate, businesses such as Google and SpaceX, and public schools in New York.

In an effort to improve user trust after the bans started, last month Zoom announced a 90-day security plan, alongside the company's new security advisory council.

Soon after, in order to meet its increasing usage demands, Zoom began using Oracle Cloud for its cloud services, and is said to be transferring more than 7 petabytes of data through them daily. In addition to Oracle, Zoom also uses Amazon Web Services as a cloud provider, as well as other undisclosed public cloud infrastructures.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless