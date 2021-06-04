$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Vertical location data for 911 calls demanded from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile by the FCC

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 04, 2021, 8:41 AM
Z-axis data for 911 calls demanded from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile by the FCC
The Federal Communications Commission has given AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile a seven-day deadline to deliver vertical location information on 911 calls nationwide. The three biggest US carriers were supposed to deliver on the FCC’s demands by April 3, 2021, and to certify deployment by June 2 the same year.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carriers reported having testing delays, and each requested an 18-month extension. Following that request, the FCC has agreed to extend the deadline by one year (via Fierce Wireless).

On Thursday, Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced that all three carriers reportedly reached settlements with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau. The filed consent decrees require each of the three carriers to begin providing z-axis data nationwide by June 11 next week.

The result will be higher accuracy when determining the location of a 911 call from a multistory building, thus enabling first responders to be quicker in helping people in need. The consent decrees between the FCC and AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile to implement compliance plans that have “specific testing, reporting, and public interest conditions” and to pay a settlement of $100,000.

In a statement, Jessica Rosenworcel said that “These settlements accomplish what has evaded the agency for too long: they ensure that the FCC, public safety and wireless carriers work together to immediately start delivering this information to first responders without further delay. They also ensure that we are improving our 911 location accuracy capabilities everywhere in the country and not just in the top 25 markets.”

