iOS Android Apps

Yubo is the biggest social media app you’ve never heard of

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 18, 2020, 3:06 AM
Yubo is the biggest social media app you’ve never heard of
The world is full of social media apps that endlessly and relentlessly fight for your time and attention. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, the list goes on and on. And yet, a small French startup thought it would be a good idea to launch another app. This thing is called Yubo and believe it or not aims to take on the big guys with a fresh new approach.

You’ve probably never heard of Yubo but don’t assume it’s a small thing. The app fanbase grew almost exponentially in the past months and now there are 40 million registered users, primarily based in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. So, what so special about it?

Yubo doesn’t let you follow users or like posts. It aims to battle the vicious circle that transforms social media apps into virtual stages, reserved for celebrities and the so-called “influencers”. The idea behind Yubo is to let you meet new friends and socialize with other people in a fun way. 


After launching Yubo, you get a list of rooms that you can join. In these rooms, people stream from their phones and chat. You can choose which rooms you want to join based on your preferences. Once in, you can play games, chat, stream content, and so on. You can add people you like as friends and create a lasting relationship.

Remember the mIRC rooms and chats from the 90s? The idea is not that different here, Yubo looks like a modernized version of the once-popular relay chat. It’s interesting to see if the idea will pick up speed and whether Yubo can challenge the status quo in the social media space. You can download the app for Android and iOS on the respective online stores.

