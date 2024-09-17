Google working on the big feature missing from iOS support of RCS

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Yesterday's release of iOS 18 brought support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) to the iPhone. This allows iPhone users to message Android users, at least those using RCS, and exchange high-quality videos and images, receive read receipts and see typing indicators. About the only thing that Apple's support for RCS won't include is end-to-end encryption. That's because the version of RCS that Apple supports, the Universal Profile, does not include end-to-end-encryption as the version used by Google does.

The GSMA, which represents mobile network operators world-wide, says that the next step for the RCS Universal Profile is to add end-to-end encryption which would protect texts being sent cross-platform from iOS to Android and vice versa. As for Google, it says that it is working on a way to bring cross-platform E2EE (end-to-end encryption) to RCS chats ASAP.  Just as the iOS Messages app offers end-to-end encryption, the Google Messages app in the Play Store offers E2EE for one-to-one RCS chats and group chats that do not include iPhone users.

"This will be the first deployment of standardized, interoperable messaging encryption between different computing platforms, addressing significant technical challenges such as key federation and cryptographically-enforced group membership. Additionally, users will benefit from stronger protections from scam, fraud, and other security threats."-GSMA

When Apple first announced RCS support for the iPhone, the tech giant said that it wanted to work with GSMA members on a way to add encryption to the RCS Universal Profile. Google also said that it is looking "forward to Apple adding the ability to react to media, reply directly to messages in group chats, and more." 

Google promotes iPhone support for RCS with the release of iOS 18." } Image credit-Google

In June, RCS Universal Proile 2.7 added two new features with one enabling Replies and Reactions (including Custom Reactions) to be added to sent and received messages. The other new feature allows the message sender to Edit, Recall, and Delete messages that they sent earlier for themselves and the message recipient.

Google put up a website proclaiming, "A new era of texting has begun." The Alphabet subsidiary also said that "Now that Apple is starting to #GetTheMessage with its adoption of RCS, texting between Android and Apple devices is getting a whole lot better."

"We’re proud to have offered end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in Google Messages with RCS since 2020. We believe that E2EE is a critical component of secure messaging, and we have been working with the broader ecosystem to bring cross-platform E2EE to RCS chats as soon as possible. Google is committed to providing a secure and private messaging experience for users, and we remain dedicated to making E2EE standard for all RCS users regardless of the platform."-Google

Hoping to cool the bad blood between iPhone users and Android users with the latter getting bullied by the former when they interrupt iOS group chats, Google said, "Here's to green and blue bubbles being friends. With RCS, you can text the people you care about with ease and enjoy features like high-res photo and video sharing, typing indicators, and read receipts, regardless of whether they're using iMessage or Google Messages."

Yes, we might have peace in our times.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

