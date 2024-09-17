Google working on the big feature missing from iOS support of RCS





The GSMA, which represents mobile network operators world-wide, says that the next step for the RCS Universal Profile is to add end-to-end encryption which would protect texts being sent cross-platform from iOS to Android and vice versa. As for Google, it says that it is working on a way to bring cross-platform E2EE (end-to-end encryption) to RCS chats ASAP. Just as the iOS Messages app offers end-to-end encryption, the Google Messages app in the Play Store offers E2EE for one-to-one RCS chats and group chats that do not include iPhone users.









When Apple first announced RCS support for the iPhone, the tech giant said that it wanted to work with GSMA members on a way to add encryption to the RCS Universal Profile. Google also said that it is looking "forward to Apple adding the ability to react to media, reply directly to messages in group chats, and more."









In June, RCS Universal Proile 2.7 added two new features with one enabling Replies and Reactions (including Custom Reactions) to be added to sent and received messages. The other new feature allows the message sender to Edit, Recall, and Delete messages that they sent earlier for themselves and the message recipient.





Google put up a website proclaiming, "A new era of texting has begun." The Alphabet subsidiary also said that "Now that Apple is starting to #GetTheMessage with its adoption of RCS, texting between Android and Apple devices is getting a whole lot better."



Recommended Stories





Hoping to cool the bad blood between iPhone users and Android users with the latter getting bullied by the former when they interrupt iOS group chats, Google said, "Here's to green and blue bubbles being friends. With RCS, you can text the people you care about with ease and enjoy features like high-res photo and video sharing, typing indicators, and read receipts, regardless of whether they're using iMessage or Google Messages."





Yes, we might have peace in our times.

