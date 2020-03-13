iOS Android Apps Google

YouTube app is getting a new tab on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 13, 2020, 11:46 AM
YouTube app is getting a new tab on Android and iOS
YouTube is slightly changing the design of its mobile app by adding a new Explore tab. After testing the new feature for a while, YouTube announced that the brand-new tab is now rolling out to all Android and iOS users.

The Explore tab is positioned at the bottom of the app and it's meant to allow users to access more than just Trending videos. With the tab, we'll be able to access additional pages like Gaming, Music, Fashion & Beauty, Learning and many more.

Once you tap the Explore tab, you'll be given the option to find new videos to watch from various content pages like the ones mentioned above. According to YouTube, more will be added in the future.



Additional features have been added to the Explore tab like the “Creator on the Rise” and “Artist on the Rise,” which are now shown before other trending videos. It's an easy way to discover new creators and artists.

Even though the new Explore tab offers access to more content than the Trending page, the latter will continue to have its own button at the top of the app and will be included in the Explore tab, as a means for people to see what's new in the world at any given time.

