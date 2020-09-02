Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Google

YouTube TV expected to add new sports channels soon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 02, 2020, 4:35 AM
YouTube TV expected to add new sports channels soon
YouTube TV is full of surprises of the nasty kind. It's been two months since Google hiked up the subscription fees for its streaming service by a lot, claiming that the addition of the new channels forced it to make changes to YouTube TV prices.

Earlier this week, we've learned that YouTube TV is preparing new sports channels for its subscribers, which, hopefully, won't imply another price hike. Reddit users have found that a Sports Plus package that will offer access to RedZone could be added to YouTube TV very soon.

Users of the service did some searches on YouTube TV and found listings for new channels (via Droid-life). Most of these channels are aimed at sports fans and from what we're seeing in the pictures posted on Reddit, it looks like YouTube TV plans to add GOLTV, TVG, Stadium, Fox Soccer Plus, MAV TV, RedZone, and some others.

Also, some Viacom networks that are currently missing from the YouTube TV offering are expected to be added as well, including Nick Jr., NickToons, MTV2, and MTV Classic. Temporary listings for beIN, NFL Network, NASA and MLB Strike Zone have been found too.

As far as the price goes, we're hoping that Google won't increase YouTube TV prices again with the addition of these new channels, but one Reddit user claims that the Sports Plus package will be offered for $15 per month with a 5-day free trial. The Sports Plus package will include access to all those sports channels mentioned above and a couple of others.

