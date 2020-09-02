YouTube TV expected to add new sports channels soon
Users of the service did some searches on YouTube TV and found listings for new channels (via Droid-life). Most of these channels are aimed at sports fans and from what we're seeing in the pictures posted on Reddit, it looks like YouTube TV plans to add GOLTV, TVG, Stadium, Fox Soccer Plus, MAV TV, RedZone, and some others.
Also, some Viacom networks that are currently missing from the YouTube TV offering are expected to be added as well, including Nick Jr., NickToons, MTV2, and MTV Classic. Temporary listings for beIN, NFL Network, NASA and MLB Strike Zone have been found too.
As far as the price goes, we're hoping that Google won't increase YouTube TV prices again with the addition of these new channels, but one Reddit user claims that the Sports Plus package will be offered for $15 per month with a 5-day free trial. The Sports Plus package will include access to all those sports channels mentioned above and a couple of others.