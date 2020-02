YouTube TV to add HBO Max at launch, two other premium add-ons

YouTube TV has just announced that it has reached an agreement with Warner Media to offer customers some of its streaming services like HBO, HBO Max, and Cinemax. The new pact expands beyond the carriage deal the two companies already have for networks such as TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, which are available via YouTube TV since 2018.This means that in addition to the channels above, YouTube TV will offer HBO, HBO Max, and Cinemax as add-ons for those who want even more entertainment. HBO and Cinemax will enter YouTube TV's portfolio this spring, while HBO Max will be available when it launches.Speaking of HBO Max, the upcoming service is set to debut in May and promises to offer more than 10,000 hours of curated content. We do know that all three add-ons will provide customers access to all content, but we have yet to learn the cost of each of them.YouTube TV has been streaming since 2017 and now covers almost all of US households. The service costs $50 per month and offers access to more than 70 channels, as well as DVR with unlimited storage where you can keep your recordings for 9 months. Also, each premium subscription can be shared among six accounts and allows up to three streams at the same time.