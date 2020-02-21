Wireless service Google

YouTube TV to add HBO Max at launch, two other premium add-ons

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 21, 2020, 2:25 PM
YouTube TV to add HBO Max at launch, two other premium add-ons
YouTube TV has just announced that it has reached an agreement with Warner Media to offer customers some of its streaming services like HBO, HBO Max, and Cinemax. The new pact expands beyond the carriage deal the two companies already have for networks such as TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, which are available via YouTube TV since 2018.

This means that in addition to the channels above, YouTube TV will offer HBO, HBO Max, and Cinemax as add-ons for those who want even more entertainment. HBO and Cinemax will enter YouTube TV's portfolio this spring, while HBO Max will be available when it launches.

Speaking of HBO Max, the upcoming service is set to debut in May and promises to offer more than 10,000 hours of curated content. We do know that all three add-ons will provide customers access to all content, but we have yet to learn the cost of each of them.

YouTube TV has been streaming since 2017 and now covers almost all of US households. The service costs $50 per month and offers access to more than 70 channels, as well as DVR with unlimited storage where you can keep your recordings for 9 months. Also, each premium subscription can be shared among six accounts and allows up to three streams at the same time.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

carap77944
Reply

3. carap77944

Posts: 7; Member since: 3 min ago

Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet... Check The Details HERE.... w­w­w­.w­o­r­k­8­3­.c­o­m

posted on 1 min ago

carap77944
Reply

2. carap77944

Posts: 7; Member since: 3 min ago

Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet... Check The Details HERE.... w­w­w­.w­o­r­k­8­3­.c­o­m

posted on 1 min ago

jeffpom
Reply

1. jeffpom

Posts: 70; Member since: Dec 11, 2016

That's nice. Now give me Viacom. :/

posted on 5 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?
What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?
T-Mobile hopes to close on its merger with Sprint as soon as April 1st
T-Mobile hopes to close on its merger with Sprint as soon as April 1st
Samsung patent reveals possible waterfall screen and projector for Galaxy Note 20 line
Samsung patent reveals possible waterfall screen and projector for Galaxy Note 20 line
Apple's next iPhone might not be called iPhone 9... Or iPhone SE 2
Apple's next iPhone might not be called iPhone 9... Or iPhone SE 2
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
Switched from Android to iOS last week; this is what I've discovered so far
Switched from Android to iOS last week; this is what I've discovered so far

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless