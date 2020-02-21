YouTube TV to add HBO Max at launch, two other premium add-ons
Speaking of HBO Max, the upcoming service is set to debut in May and promises to offer more than 10,000 hours of curated content. We do know that all three add-ons will provide customers access to all content, but we have yet to learn the cost of each of them.
YouTube TV has been streaming since 2017 and now covers almost all of US households. The service costs $50 per month and offers access to more than 70 channels, as well as DVR with unlimited storage where you can keep your recordings for 9 months. Also, each premium subscription can be shared among six accounts and allows up to three streams at the same time.
