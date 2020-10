YouTube Music update: cast music to smart speakers or TV without Premium Subscription

What’s more, Google Assistant will be able to start a personal playlist in the YouTube Music app. For you to do that, you just need to tell Google Assistant to play the playlist of your choice.







Reportedly, it may take a few weeks for these new features to be available for you.







Google is working to make your YouTube Music experience even better and now the app includes an updated explore tab. The new tab will now feature top charts for artists, songs, and music videos. This new feature is now available in 57 countries around the world.



YouTube Music free users are now getting access to a YouTube Premium feature via an update to the YouTube Music app by Google. AndroidCentral reports that free users will now be able to cast their uploaded music to smart speakers or displays via the app. Additionally, another update by Google will provide better integration with Google Assistant . Now, the AI will also be able to play your personal YouTube Music playlists upon your command.Previously, YouTube Music Premium provided the possibility of casting your uploaded music to smart speakers and smart displays, but now, this feature will be accessible to all YouTube users.