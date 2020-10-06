YouTube Music update: cast music to smart speakers or TV without Premium Subscription

What’s more, Google Assistant will be able to start a personal playlist in the YouTube Music app. For you to do that, you just need to tell Google Assistant to play the playlist of your choice.







Reportedly, it may take a few weeks for these new features to be available for you.







Google is working to make your YouTube Music experience even better and now the app includes an updated explore tab. The new tab will now feature top charts for artists, songs, and music videos. This new feature is now available in 57 countries around the world.

