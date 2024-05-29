Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

You might want to avoid updating Google Play when prodded

By
1comment
You might want to avoid updating Google Play when prodded
What's the oldest trick in the book to get people to do something they might not otherwise do? Pretend to be someone you are not. That's exactly what the Antidot banking trojan is doing. To lure Android users into downloading it, it's masquerading as a Google Play update application.

While it's generally recommended that you keep your phone and your apps up to date, you must be very vigilant when downloading an update and not fall for a fake update warning, which may come from cybercriminals like the ones behind Antidot.

Security researchers at Cyble (via Tom's Guide) first came across Antidot on May 6. It's a banking trojan, crafted to gain access to your financial accounts to steal funds.

Once you download the Google Play Update app, a fake update page with a "Continue" button is displayed on the screen. The page will use German, French, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Romanian, or English, depending on where you live.

If you tap on the button, you are taken to the Accessibility settings. Like many other banking trojans, Antidot is dependent on the Accessibility service to perform its intended activities. After permissions are granted, an ID is generated for your device.



The app also establishes a connection with the Command and Control (C&C) server and maintains a real-time, bidirectional interaction with it to carry out its operations.

It places a fake window on top of legitimate financial apps - which is what we call an overlay attack - to siphon off your credentials. This information can be used to gain access to your bank account or cryptocurrency apps.

It's also capable of keylogging, screen recording, call forwarding, copying contacts, reading your SMSs, locking and unlocking your device, and sending USSD requests (quick codes for requesting services like balance inquiry).

In short, this malware is capable of taking full control of your Android device and what makes it really dangerous is that it's good at hiding its presence.

So you might be having coffee on your couch, while this abomination of an app is silently sending your hard-earned money to its masters or reading those texts no one was supposed to read.

Recommended Stories
To avoid falling prey to such threats, only download apps from trusted sources, though that alone is not enough to keep you protected. You should also be careful when opening links sent to you by unknown or untrustworthy contacts and be wary of granting unnecessary permissions to apps.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless